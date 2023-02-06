HOLTVILLE – Brawley and Holtville high schools saw much success over the weekend at the CIF San Diego Section population-based Girls D-II Divisional team championship tournament and individual qualifier wrestling meet at here at the John Kirchenbauer Sports Complex.
Brawley Wildcats Jaylee Cazares, Lauren Zaragoza, Delarie Juarez, and Savannah Gomez all won their first place matches in their respective weight categories.
“Today, I had four matches and I felt really good and confident coming into the tournament,” Cazares said. “My finals match started a little slow, she took me down, but it kind of flipped a switch in me too.”
Cazares (103) secured a first place finish over Charis Tolentino from Coastal Academy, and added 30 points to Brawley's first place team finish.
Zaragoza also contributed 30 points after defeating Hannah Gonzales from Ramona by fall over.
Brawley’s Juarez saw local foe Hayden DeLong from Southwest High in the finals match, and the Wildcat won by fall over in under a minute.
“CIF was fun, it was competitive, but it also felt like another tournament,” Juarez said. “I am looking forward to Masters, hopefully placing, having fun, and making it to state.”
“[In practice] I am going to focus on getting better, fixing any mistakes I had today, and just continuing to improve my technique,” she said.
Rounding out the winners for the Wildcats was Gomez, who won by decision over Olivia Davis (Monte Vista), adding 25 points to the team’s grappling efforts.
“It was a very painful experience but I tried to make the best out of it because it was my last CIF,” Gomez said. “I knew the chances coming here with a torn ACL and I am just glad I took that opportunity. It was worth it.”
"There was a lot of pain and emotions but I am very grateful for everything," Gomez said, "and everyone who has helped during my four years."
Holtville saw two first place finishers with Mia Navarro in the 108 weight class and Elah Castro in the 172-pound class.
“I was pretty nervous, especially since it was a local tournament, but I had a great first match,” Castro said. “I was stressed before my championship match but my dad told me, ‘Relax. Do what you know and have fun,’ so that’s what I did."
Castro defeated Milagros Tellez from Brawley High by fall during the first place match.
Navarro, who had a first round bye in the championship round, won the championship match by fall over.
“I was pretty nervous," Navarro said. "I won first last year so I really wanted to keep it going, and hopefully we can do it again next year."
“I am hoping to place at least third," Navarro said. "Last year I placed fourth and missed qualifying for state so I am trying to change that this year.”
More in-depth coverage later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.