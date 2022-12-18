Winter season brings discussions of playing with honor

EL CENTRO – The 2022-2023 winter season officially kicked off in early November, and preseason is underway, with league play three weeks away. The winter season brings two team sports, basketball and soccer, and one ‘individual’ sport, wrestling.
As the start of the season brings new coaches and athletes, the sports governing body, California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), promotes the principles of ‘Pursuing Victory with Honor,’ which requires that student-athletes, coaches, and officials acknowledge the CIF’s code of ethics before the start of the season.
“We take the time to sit and talk to our coaches and players about the six pillars, reinforce the CIF Code of Ethics, and set those expectations from the beginning of the season,” said Southwest High School Athletic Director Ruben Valenzuela.
The code of ethics includes the six pillars and 16 Principles of the Pursuing Victory with Honor program. The six pillars of character are trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship.
“Student-athletes are held to a higher standard,” Valenzuela said. “They have increased responsibilities and have committed to not only their sport but more importantly, to their academics.”
The 16 principles break down the concept of sportsmanship, through the six pillars of character, as well as the privilege and responsibility that comes with playing high school sports.
“Our students' focus is on becoming a better Spartan,” said Central Union High School Athletic Director Joshua Wise.
“We have a lot of hard-working and committed students around our campus who take pride in wearing their school colors," Wise said, "and with that we ask our students and coaches to be of good character, make smart decisions, and be honest individuals.”
According to the 16 principles, employees of CIF member schools must be “committed to the academic success of student-athletes and the character-building goals of the school.”
For Brawley Union High School, this includes modeling the school’s core values, which reflect the six pillars of character, and being gracious in both success and failure, said Brawley Athletic Director Billy Brewer.
“Our focus is on building character first,” Brewer said. “We have the privilege to represent our school, but even more, our Wildcats represent the communities of Brawley and Westmorland, and I take pride in leading this charge for our athletic department.”
In addition, the 16 principles place high importance on student-athletes “serious commitment to getting an education and developing the academic skills and character to succeed.”
“We use sport to build and teach many life lessons that our student-athletes can carry with them after high school,” Valenzuela said.
“That is part of coaching," he said. "We see those life lessons and strive to shape young adults that become positive contributors to our society, which is a success as well.”
Through the 16 principles, CIF recognizes the powerful impact sports can have in the lives of student-athletes and encourages “a broad spectrum of school sports experiences should be made available to all of our diverse communities.”
“We encourage students to come out for sports, even if they have never played, because building healthy wellness routines is important,” Brewer said.
“If the student-athlete plays the next four years, we have helped them find something they love," Brewer said. "If they try it for a year and decide it’s not for them, then they can take that new knowledge of a sport with them and maybe play for fun in the future.”
As the operating principles of CIF, the ‘Pursuing Victory with Honor,’ serves as a cornerstone for developing the character and integrity of high school student-athletes.
“We want our students to be able to display growth in many aspects other than just the sport,” Wise said. “This could be done by learning from the mistakes and by being committed to whatever craft they choose to take on later in life.”
Imperial Valley League and Desert League play for the winter sports will kick off on Monday, January 9, 2023.
