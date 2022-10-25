BRAWLEY — Brawley Wildcat wrestler Savannah Gomez is wrapping up a hectic offseason before beginning her last year in a high school.
Earlier this month, Savannah traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina, with brother and Head Coach Damien Gomez to compete in the 2022 Defense Soap Super 32 Tournament, where she won the championship belt.
Savannah entered the tournament with a Number 4 national ranking in the 139-pound division, starting in the round of 32 and making it all the way to the final match, where she defeated her opponent in 1:32 minutes.
“It was a long tournament, but I just focused on everything I did leading up to it, tried to relax, and listened to my favorite hip-hop songs,” the wrestler said.
Savannah Gomez has been in the sport for over twelve years, becoming the 2022 CIF State Champion, 2021 National Showcase Champion, and a 2021 World Team member.
“As I have grown up my mindset has changed along with my goals," she said. "I have big dreams and hope to one day make it to the Olympics."
Gomez has her last high school season to look forward to currently, however, she has her sights set on a tournament in April, which will put her another step closer to reaching her Olympic dreams.
“Competing with a team is different from individual tournaments," she said. "Here, I have a whole team of girls I get to bond and build friendships with.”
“With this being my senior year I am trying to be a leader and a role model," Gomez said, "but most of all, I am just trying to have fun with my teammates.”
At the tail end of her high school wrestling career, her brother and long-time coach Damien Gomez is equally as excited for what is to come for his sister and wrestling protégé.
“Savannah is very coachable,” Coach Damien said. “We set up a game plan and strategies but, ultimately, it is her discipline that has led her to achieve her goals, and I cannot wait to see what she accomplishes next.”
Damien trained Savannah for the Super 32 tournament earlier this month and shared how they arrived a few days earlier to get acclimated to the environment and time zone.
“She was very positive throughout the tournament, which helped with all of the changes,” he said. “Super 32 is a tournament full of quality competitors, so while it was tough, her preparation, grit, and determination led her to the win.”
Savannah credits much of her interest in the sport to her older brother.
“It started with me watching how much fun he was having and, eventually, I tried it and fell in love with it too, '' the younger sibling said. “Now, it is something we get to do together as a family.”
The brother-sister duo has developed an ‘underdog’ mentality as they are motivated by bringing a sense of pride to the community that has supported them thus far, they said. For Savannah, that means working towards being the best person she can be, on and off the mat.
“For us, it is about getting better and stronger as a person and competitor, because who you are off the mat reflects who you are on the mat,” she said.
“Attitude and mindset matter," the already accomplished female wrestler said. "It is about giving it your best and leaving it all on the mat.”
With various titles under her name, curiously enough, Savannah said she does not recall her championship wins as her favorite moments on the mat.
“Some of my favorite memories are my biggest losses," she said. "Ultimately, they are what push me and motivate me to get better.”
Savannah Gomez will take the wrestling mat again next month as she begins her senior season for the Brawley Wildcats' wrestling team.
