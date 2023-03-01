BAKERSFIELD – Brawley Union High School wrestler Robert Platt became the first ever Wildcat to claim a first place weight class champion’s medal at the 2023 CIF State Wrestling Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena here over this past weekend.
Platt became just the fourth Imperial Valley State Champion since the CIF State Wrestling Tournament began in 1973 and knew the odds where long that he could win the title, but he had faith in himself, he said.
“I knew God had a plan for me … but it was up to me to do the work, put in the time and sweat to make it happen,” Platt said. “I was prepared for it. You have to be ready to go into deep water to win at State.”
That deep water began with the sixth-seeded Platt opening with a pin over Diego Chaidez from Alisal High in Salinas, with Platt then following that up with more than a doggy paddle in a tough quarterfinal match against Fountain Valley High’s second-seeded Ryland Whitworth, where Platt won by decision.
“I ended up with the two-seed, and in the quarters we were tied 0-0 after the first period, but I went up 2-0 in the second period,” Platt said. “He picked bottom for the third period but my top is pretty good, and I led 3-1 when he took a desperation shot that I turned into a takedown and won 5-1.”
The win put Platt in a position to win the title by two factors: his experience at the CIF State Meet last year and the council of his cousin, in addition to his coaches, which all strengthened him.
“I made it to State last year but I was a ‘light 195’ as I wrestled at 185 pounds. I got into the top twelve but didn’t medal,” Platt said. “I didn’t want to weight-cut and I was second at Masters ... it made me wrestler but this year I put on weight and did a lot more work.”
Going into the championship match against the Central Coast Section’s Coby Merrill of Gilroy High, Platt talked to his cousin Vince Elizalde, a former Wildcat wrestler who finished third at the State Meet in 2013 at 106-pounds and fourth in 2014 at 113-pounds.
“When I was young, I won a ‘Kid State’ title and I would tell him I was going to win a high school State title,” Platt said. “He has always been there for me and he watched my opponent, and we talked about strategy.”
In the match both wrestlers employed a similar strategy, with the match ending 1-1 before Platt went off-script and pulled out the win.
“He stalled it and I stalled it … he got an escape in the second period and I escaped in the third period,” Platt said. “Then in overtime I changed up and I shot quickly and surprised him and got a takedown and won the match.”
Platt is the first Valley champion in over two decades and joins an elite group of CIF State winners including Imperial’s James Guizar (119) as well as Calexico’s Bryan Sanchez (103) and Robert Tabarez (112).
Platt also joins a number of Wildcat State Meet medalists including Elizalde, Steve Wills (1974), Jose Reyes (2000), Hector Carrillo (2001), Bucky Leigh (2001), David Villagran (2002), John Cardenas (2008), Oscar Lizarraga (2010) and Dane Martinez (2018).
Veteran Brawley wrestling Coach Tony Leon has taken many wrestlers to the State Meet. Leon believes Platt and the other medalists have found something within themselves that not all wrestlers do.
“I think we had the potential to have state champions but it’s simply much tougher than anyone thinks … if you haven’t been there you don’t know. It’s where you need to be mentally tough,” said Leon, who came within a match of making State himself.
“We try to put the kids in the situations to learn, to test their limits ... some get it and some don’t … Platt gets on himself, he pushes himself, he wants to be the best and he knows it comes with a price,” Leon said.
In his quest to repeat as a State Meet champion and to push his college scholarship option, Platt will compete in national high school wrestling tournaments over the next year, beginning with the 34th Annual High School Nationals, March 24-26 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
“As a state champion he qualifies to go these tournaments and we are fundraising to get him there so he can compete,” Leon said.
“It was where we took Vince and he medaled, and we’ll try to get Robert into other nationals to get exposure and as part of that experience necessary to compete at the highest levels,” Coach Leon said.
