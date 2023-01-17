IMPERIAL VALLEY – The two Imperial Valley League boys and girls wrestling teams are scheduled to host double-dual meets for this Wednesday and Thursday nights, January 18 and 19, after another busy weekend of tournament action.
The Holtville Vikings will have a boys and girls double-dual and will travel to the Central Union High gym to wrestle the Spartans. The double-dual starts at 5:00 p.m. with the boys junior varsity, followed by the boys varsity at 6:00 p.m., follow by the girls’ varsity teams.
“I think we are at the point where every school has a girls team and decent numbers, so this boys and girls same-night dual at the same location works for this year,” said Holtville boys wrestling Coach CJ Johnston.
Johnston, who is also Holtville’s athletic director, sees the benefits of the double duals with an eye to the future.
“Two weeks ago we had our first-ever home dual with the girls and the atmosphere was great, and that’s what you want,” Johnston said. “It seemed like all the alumni made it back to the gym … and while I feel like the girls are going to expand their numbers, I see this format will probably stay the same for the next few years.”
Meanwhile, the Brawley High Wildcat boys and girls wrestling teams host the Imperial High Tigers on Thursday night, January 19, in the old gym with the double-dual also slated to begin with the boys JV at 5:00 p.m., followed by the girls varsity dual, and finishing with the boys varsity dual.
“The matches were changed to Thursday and to our ‘old’ gym due to the memorial service for Rusty Garcia being held in the main gym on Wednesday,” said Brawley girls varsity wrestling Coach Raymond Leon.
Saturday, five Valley high schools competed at the Queen of the Beach Tournament at Olympian High in Chula Vista.
The Brawley Wildcats (152.0 pts) finished in second place behind host Olympian (161.0), while Holtville (96.0) captured third place, with other Valley teams Calexico (21.0), Southwest (20.0) and Imperial (9.0) also in team scoring.
“We have some girls that are improving and everyone performed well,” Leon said. “We’re looking forward to our tournament this weekend.”
For Brawley, Jaylee Cazares (103) defeated teammate Alyssa Cazares (103) – no relation – to win her weight class, while Jennifer Favela (108) also claimed a weight division championship.
Brawley’s nationally ranked senior Savannah Gomez (139) captured her weight class and was also honored as Queen of the Beach Tournament’s Upper Weight MVP.
“She is still on a mission,” Leon said of Gomez, who won a CIF State title last season. “It seems like she wants to remain the best in the state, and that is who she is.”
Medalists for the Wildcats varsity included Blanca Favela (108), Milagros Tellez (172), Madison Vandiver (192), third Aeisha Ortiz (133), Nicole Mendez (145), Molly Riley (152), Melanie Perez (172), fourth Holtville’s Havens Kaitlyn (237) was her varsity weight division champion, with Elah Castro (172) taking second place and Mia Navarro (113), McKenzie Price (128), Priscilla Garcia (162), and Aubrey Moreno (237) all medaling by finishing fourth in their weight divisions.
Also medaling at the Queen of the Beach Tournament was Southwest High Eagle Hayden DeLong (133), who finished second, and Calexico High Bulldog Isis Dominguez (108), who claimed fourth place.
This weekend the Brawley gym will see plenty of wrestling action as the Wildcats host their Sixth Annual Queen of the Desert Girls Wrestling Tournament.
Wrestling starts at 9:00 a.m. with finals projected to be starting after 3:00 p.m. All four mats are needed as the tournament is set to include 25 schools, with wrestling taking place at both the varsity and novice levels.
“Normally all the Valley schools participate and we are drawing more schools each year from San Diego although there is a new tournament this weekend there,” Leon said.
