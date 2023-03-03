Bakersfield – The 2022-2023 wrestling season came to a close at the CIF California State tournament over the weekend.
The Brawley Union High School wrestling Wildcats headlined the group of local grapplers with Robert Platt coming home as a state champion in the 195-pound weight class and sophomore Delarie Juarez finishing in fifth place.
Platt pushed past three opponents to reach the semifinals, where the he met and overpowered Ryland Whitworth of Fountain Valley High. After the win, Platt battled against Coby Merrill of Gilroy High in the finals match, before taking Merill down and winning a state title.
After securing a spot in the 131-pound quarterfinals, Juarez defeated Mary Jane Porter of Gilroy to move on to the semifinals. Juarez fell against Taydem Khamjoi of Cesar Chavez High and moved onto the fifth-place match, where she faced Orange Vista’s Addison Ellis. Juarez conquered Ellis to end with a podium finish.
The group of local high school wrestlers who competed at the state tournament include Imperial’s Ricardo Ortiz (106-pound), Holtville’s Mia Navarro (106) and Seth Iten (160), and Central Union’s Lily Rodriguez (137).
In addition to Platt and Juarez, representing the Wildcats were Evan Velez (120), Karim Allal (126), Mathew Gutierrez (170), David Martinez (220), Jennifer Favela (106), Lauren Zaragoza (121), Sevyn Diaz (235) and Jaylee Cazares (101). The Brawley Wildcats also missed taking reigning 137-pound 2022 State Champion Savannah Gomez, who missed the tournament due to an injury.
