Last Saturday, the Southeastern Conference boys wrestling teams dominated the CIF San Diego Section Divisional Championship Tournaments, capturing to two divisional championship banners, one runner-up trophy, and qualifying numerous individuals for the CIF-Masters Meet this weekend.
Wrestling at the Robert Farrell Sports Complex, the Brawley Wildcats captured their 22nd straight CIF Divisional title, garnering 303.5 points to out-distance second place La Costa Canyon (250.0) in Brawley.
“Winning is a never a given and it’s always a grind but you never get tired of it,” Brawley High Coach Tony Leon said, noting the Wildcats have also won three CIF SDS Dual-Meet Divisional titles in the only three years (2016-17-18) of that event.
“On the other hand, there are always wrestlers on the team who are winning it for the first time and they bring an infectious joy to it,” he said.
Brawley led off the championship round with Justin Martinez's (108-pound weight class) second place finish, followed with first place medals by Anthony Tamayo (115), Evan Velez (122), Karim Allal (128), Mathew Guiterrez (172), Robert Platt (197) and (222) David Martinez.
The Wildcats also captured two second place medals by Diego Arias (134) and Caleb Ramirez (140), two third places by Nathan Torres (162) and Philip Castro (184), and a fourth place by Andrew Ramirez (147).
The Holtville High Viking boys wrestling team are the population-based Division IV champions and are on a winning streak of their own.
“It’s the first time we have won three in a row," Holtville boys Coach CJ Johnston said. “We hit two in a row before and we’ve been champs or runner-ups for the past ten years.”
Holtville’s 281.0 points gave them first place in the CIF Division IV meet over Southeastern Conference rivals the Imperial Tigers (221.0) who finished second, and the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets (101.0) who were fourth out of 22 teams, including Calipatria, who meet at San Diego’s Lincoln High.
“We have eleven qualifiers including four top seeds and one alternate going to the Masters,” Johnston said. “We had Dion (Johnston) who made State last year and Seth (Iten) who was an alternate. We hope to get more spots this year.”
Holtville claimed four weight class champions including Johnston (134), Joshua Enriquez (147), Iten (162) and Daniel Ledesma (197). Jaiden Castro (115), Mason Navarro (140), David Magallon (172) and Alexis Roldan (287) all took home second place metals.
Also medaling and claiming a Masters Meet berth were third place finishers Alvin Cordova (122), Jackson Irungaray (128) and Maddox Toten (154), while fifth place finisher Fernando Rivera (108) is an alternate.
The Division IV Imperial team began their run to a second place finish run early, as they captured their first first place medal with Ricardo Ortiz (108), fifth with Emilio Cordova (115), second with Diego Harmon (122), fifth by Kevin Alvarez (128) and Kaleb Walters (134), and another first place by Izak Barragan (140).
“We knew we would be fighting with the Holtville for the number one spot," Imperial Coach Jerry Barragan said. "We lost a dual to them but we weren’t at full strength so we thought we could compete.”
Then disaster struck the Tigers. Top-seeded Valente Huerta (147) lost by injury default two minutes into his first match.
“Valente was winning the match and it was a freak accident that he broke his ankle in the first round,” Barragan said. “Losing our number one seed hurt and that injury devastated the kids.”
It is just such times that are supposed to bring the best out in a team, and it did for Imperial.
“We huddled up as a team and decided we would wrestle for Valente and they all wrestled really well after that,” Barragan said, who reported that Huerta had successful surgery and hopefully will be back to wrestle as a senior next year.
“Looking back we lost a medalist, but we also had Emilio (Cordova) who was a JV at 108 most of the season and he stepped up a weight at the biggest meet and medaled … it shows you have to hang in all season,” Barragan said.
Imperial finished strong behind CIF D-III champion Adam Avila (184), third place finisher Danny Esquivel (172), fourth place Levi Mincher (222), and fifth place medals are Masters Meet alternates Victor Valenzuela (154) and Nicholas Guzman (197).
Also wrestling at Brawley on Saturday in the D-III Tournament were the Southwest Eagles who finished tenth out of nineteen teams with a score of 71 points.
For the Eagles, Anthony Molina (287) was their highest finisher, taking second place while defaulting the championship match because of an injury. Southwest’s Jorge Soto (184) took fourth place, and both Jesus Castillo (115) and Justin Ayala (147) captured fifth place medals.
Eight wrestlers represented the Calexico Bulldogs and competed at Rancho Bernardo High School in the CIF Division I tournament. The Bulldogs finished fourteenth out of eighteen teams with 40 points.
Calexico had three of eight wrestlers medal and qualify for the Masters Meet: Raul Aguirre (184) finished fifth, Leo Canchola Salaices (147) finished sixth and Marlon Alexander Sanchez (162) also took home sixth place.
With their student population ranking second in the CIF SDS, the Central High Spartans took ninth out of eighteen teams at the D-II tournament at San Pasqual High School in Escondido.
Central was led by top-finisher Santiago Pacheco, Jr. (128) who took second place, followed by Zion Garcia (122) in fourth place, and Russ Butler (222) in fifth place.
Also scoring for Central and qualifying for the CIF Masters Meet where sixth place medalists Jesus Bracamonte (134), Alejandro Paniagua (140), and Jose Rascon (147). Central's Diego Gonzales (162) took seventh place and alternate Diego Hernandez (287) finished in eighth place.
