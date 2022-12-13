CARLSBAD, CALIF. — The Brawley Union High School Wildcats and the Holtville High School Vikings Boys' Wrestling Teams competed in the two-day 2022 Jimmy Hamada Invitational Wrestling Tournament over the weekend, hosted at La Costa Canyon High School in Carlsbad.
As a team, the Brawley Wildcats finished in seventh place with a team score of 125, while the Holtville Vikings finished in 18th place with a score of 85.
Brawley Wildcat Robert Platt (4-1) placed second and scored 28.0 team points after competing in the first-place match against Boulder City’s Tyson Irby Brownson, with Brownson winning by decision.
Holtville Viking Alexis Roldan (9-2) placed second in the 285-pound weight class division and scored 30.0 team points. Roldan went up against Buchanan High School’s Bryson Harrington, who won by fall over.
Brawley Wildcat Justin Martinez (5-2) placed fifth in the 106-pound weight class division and scored 19.0 team points, Anthony Tamay (4-3) placed sixth in the 120-pound weight class and scored 14.5 team points, Karim Allal (4-2) placed seventh in the 126-pound weight division and scored 13.5 team points, Philip Castro (4-2) placed fifth in the 182-pound weight class, Noah Calderon (3-2) scored 5.0 team points, Carmine Martinez (2-2) scored 6.0 team points, Yael Sanchez (3-2) scored 5.0 team points, Andrew Ramirez (2-2) scored 10.0 team points, Mathew Gutierrez (2-2) scored 10.0 team points, David Martinez (2-2) scored 8.0 team points, Julius Diaz (1-2) scored 6.0 team points.
Holtville Viking(s) Dion Johnston (9-3) placed eighth and scored 10.0 team points, Seth Iten (12-3) placed sixth in the 160-pound weight class division and scored 20.0 team points, while Fernando Rivera (5-3) scored 3.0 team points, Jackson Irungaray (6-4) scored 4.0 team points, David Magallon (7-5) scored 9.0 team points, and Daniel Ledesma (2-2) scored 9.0 team points.
The two teams will return to the mat in early January 2023.
