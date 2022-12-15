EL CENTRO — The reigning 2021-2022 Girls' Basketball Desert League Co-Champion Central Union High School Spartans and the Palo Verde High School Yellow Jackets squared off for their first – and only – scheduled match-up this season, with the Yellow Jackets overcoming the Spartans 46-42.
Leading the Yellow Jackets were Charlotte Dagnino, who added 18 points to the win, and Baylee Johnson who contributed 15 points.
“We executed our defense and offense, played well overall, and just made sure to watch our hands, especially with the early foul trouble,” said sophomore Yellow Jacket Ruby Felix.
“Persistence; this game was a battle,” Dagnino said. “We stayed persistent (and) stuck to our game plan, which held us through the whole game.”
“Our defense was pretty strong," Dagnino said. "We got into foul trouble early but we stayed in control and it won us the game tonight.”
While the Yellow Jackets entered the second half with a six-point lead at 24-18, the Spartans bridged the gap to three points, making the score 41-44 with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter.
“Our defense went well today,” said senior Spartan Maya McClain, who finished with eight points and twelve rebounds. "We wanted to come in and play with as much heart as possible, and we did."
The Spartans were led by Briana Martin, who finished with 14 points and two steals, followed by Moyra Garcia, who finished with nine points and six rebounds.
“We have a lot of team chemistry, we mesh well," McClain said, "and coming into league (play) we need to remember to slow down and play our game.”
The two are familiar foes as they met twice last year. The Spartans won the first match up, 35-34, and the Yellow Jackets won the second match at 33-24. The two finished the 2021-2022 season 7-2 in Desert League play; the Spartans finishing 12-11 overall and the Yellow Jackets ending 18-12 overall.
While both teams may be part of the CIF San Diego Section Southeastern Conference, the two will not be meeting during league play this season.
The Yellow Jackets will continue to compete in the Desert League alongside Vincent Memorial Catholic high School, Calipatria High School, and Southwest High School. Despite remaining in the same league, the Yellow Jackets moved from last year’s Division V to Division IV, where they potentially could meet D-IV ranked Spartans, Calipatria, and Vincent Memorial.
This season, the Spartans will compete in the Imperial Valley League, which includes Imperial, Holtville, Calexico, and Brawley Union high schools.
“We have had some rough patches but our game plan is in motion, and we are slowly getting ready for league,” said Spartan senior Makayla Gastelum.
“We need to gel together, and that starts with talking," Gastelum said. "Our energy is great, now it's about combining everything.”
The Yellow Jackets (6-3, overall) will return to the court on Friday, December 16 to take on the Holtville Vikings at 7 p.m. in Holtville.
The Spartans (2-6, overall) will hit the road on Tuesday, December 20 to take on Chula Vista High School at 4:30 p.m. as part of the El Cajon Winter Classic Girls' Basketball Tournament.
