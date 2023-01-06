BRAWLEY – Falling behind early then rallying only to fall short, the Brawley Union High School Wildcat Girls Basketball Team fell to the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets by a score of 49-45 in a non-league game at the Wildcat Gym on Wednesday night, January 4.
For Brawley – whose veteran coach Rahsahn Overton had scheduled a heavy early season non-league schedule – the game was the first since December 14, as the Wildcats used the school’s winter recess to concentrate on fundamentals.
“Having the break was good; we did not play in any tournaments this year,” Overton said. “It was good to have time to work on fundamentals and also our team philosophy and ideals.”
In a touch of irony, Brawley’s last game was in Blythe where they lost to Palo Verde 50-43 in their third meeting of the season overall, as the Wildcats suffered a loss 59-44 to the Yellow Jackets at the Imperial Valley Invitational Tournament.
“This is our third win against Brawley this season, who always plays us tough,” said Palo Verde Coach Irma Gonzalez. “With each game they’ve cut the deficit down significantly, and we knew we were going into a battle.”
Palo Verde was also coming off a 12-day break but came out in the first quarter with a press that forced numerous Brawley turnovers, allowing the visitors to jump out to a 14-5 lead.
Brawley regrouped in the second quarter, outscoring Palo Verde 18-12 behind a three-pointer and two baskets by senior guard Savanah Rodriguez, to go into halftime trailing the ‘Jackets 26-23.
“They are definitely a physical team and use their size to wear us down,” Rodriguez said. “Tonight the refs let us play.”
Senior point guard Sirah Overton felt Brawley was out of sync in the first quarter but found their rhythm in the second period.
“We didn’t play our core group on the court to start the game but once we did in the second quarter the energy level went up,” Overton said.
Coming out of halftime, the Wildcats rallied to take their only lead of the game midway through the third quarter at 29-28, later trading baskets with the Yellow Jackets before Palo Verde scored the last seven points of the third quarter, taking the lead back, 38-31.
Despite an eight-point effort by Overton, the Wildcats fell behind 49-40 before closing the gap to four points, before ultimately running out of time.
“We were getting sluggish so Coach put us in a full-court 1-2-2 press and a half-court trap, and that got us going again,” Rodriguez said, who ended the game with nine points, while Overton added 10 points.
Palo Verde was lead by Mary Jane Dagnino with 17 points, Charlotte Dagnino had 13 points and six rebounds, and Baylee Johnson added 11 points.
“It’s been a battle all year for us,” Charlotte Dagnino said after the game. “We get a lead and they comeback on us and got the lead, but it was needing to get our offense set. We figured it out and then we were ok.”
Both teams will now head into league play with Brawley (6-12) opening up Imperial Valley League girls’ hoops action at Varner Gym Monday night, January 9, against the Calexico Bulldogs (10-6) at 7:00 p.m. in Calexico.
Overton and his staff – which includes Leonard Mendez, Ernie Garcia and Meriah Overton – hopes Brawley’s full-game effort against Palo Verde continues.
“We came out playing good defense tonight but then couldn’t sustain it, but the effort was there all game,” Overton said.
Meanwhile also on Monday night, January 9 at 7:00 p.m., Palo Verde (10-7) will open defense of their Desert League title from last season when the Yellow Jackets travel to Southwest High to meet the Eagles (3-7).
“We’ve played a tough schedule the first half of the season and the girls have come through and executed their jobs,” Gonzalez said.
“The holiday tournament we played in El Cajon exposed a few weaknesses we’re working on cleaning up as we go into league,” she said.
