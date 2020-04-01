50 years ago: Census takers this morning started pressing door bells throughout the Imperial County, the State of California and the nation to learn what has happened to the country’s population in the past 10 years.
This is the 19th time the census has been taken in the United States. And today’s concentrated efforts with people backed up by lengthy forms and questions as well as population shifts made easier by far with the aid of rapid transportation, is a far cry from the first taken in 1790.
At the time there were five leading cities in the new nation — New York; Philadelphia; Boston; Charleston, S.C., and Baltimore. Two others, Salem, Mass., and Newport, R.I., were counted as urban centers in those days. In that 1790 census, the names of all family heads were recorded and posted in a prominent place in their community to help make certain of a complete count.
All in all, 27,337 different family names were recorded in 1790 for those states in which records still exist. New York City then led the nation’s cities in population, with 33,131 persons counted there. Others in the top five were Philadelphia, 28,522; Boston, 18,038; Charleston, 16,359, and Baltimore, 13,503.
Statisticians of the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. say the 1970 census will count some 203,700,000 civilians and members of the armed forces, utilizing a staff of more than 160,000 census workers.
The current census provides an important profile of the country’s growth determines the size of each state’s congressional representation, and provides basic facts for the annual distribution of billions of dollars in deferral and state funds, the life insurance firm noted.
Assemblyman Victor V. Veysey, R-Brawley, termed the current census “a national human inventory.” He said that today the country is operating on statistics nearly 10 years old, and this resulted in widespread speculation on the result of reapportionment in 1972 “with no basis in fact.”
State legislative districts will also be adjusted next year on accordance with the population shifts recorded in this census, Veysey said. The change in California during the past 10 years is expected to be one of the most significant recorded in the country. The Census Bureau noted that in 1910, the first count made in Imperial County, 13,591 persons were listed as living here. By 1960, that total has grown to 72,105, and current estimates place the population of the county around 83,000.
40 years ago: In 1949, there was a fire in the hall of Imperial Lodge 390, Free and Accepted Masons. It was not a disaster, however, but an occasion of joy, because it signified the day when all debts the lodge had incurred as a result of the disastrous earthquake of 1940 had been paid off.
Today, the lodge building on the corner of Imperial Avenue and Main Street is about to be torn down, this time as a result of the earthquake which struck Imperial Valley last October.
Clyde Rodgers, master of the lodge, looked wistfully at a photograph of the building which shows the building next to it already demolished, and some partitions and windows knocked out of the home of the Imperial masons. “Lots of memories connected with the old building,” he said “Many a fine meeting was held here, and our lodge was considered to be among the friendliest of all in California.”
In 1907, after the flood waters of the rampaging Colorado River had been brought under control, Grand Master George M. Perine ordered a dispensation for the formation of a new lodge, the first in Imperial Valley.
“Charles Darwin Hartshorn became the first master,” Rodgers said. “He had come to the Valley in 1902 and developed a cattle and grain ranch.”
The lodge was given the number 390. While El Centro has an earlier number, this was due to what Rodgers called “a slipup somewhere.”
The new lodge received in charter in November 1908. In 1910 a new building was erected for the Imperial Irrigation District, built by contractor H.H. Peterson, and eventually the lodge moved into the second floor. The IID, however, kept its office on the ground floor. “We bought the building,” Rodgers said. “And renting part of it to the district made it possible for us to meet our payments.”
30 years ago: Brawley High School baseball coach Bill Di Angelo found himself wondering whether the multiple torments that have enveloped his team in recent times would come to an end on Friday.
Di Angelo whose team has known nothing but torment two of its first three Desert Valley League contests — the third game against Central — ended in a tie) found himself in almost the same situation as his Wildcats struggled to hold onto a 6-0 lead against non-league opponent Imperial at Brawley.
As the strong, chilly winds mixed with a steady downpour made life miserable for both fans and players, the Tigers took advantage of untimely walks and a costly error to score twice in the fifth and sixth inning to cut Bradley’s lead to 7-4.
Then, in the seventh, trouble again brewed on the Wildcat horizon as Brawley reliever Angel Carpio walked two batters and allowed a third — Mike Pena — to get on thanks to the dropping of a routine pop fly to load the bases. As Di Angelo agonized in the Brawley dugout, Carpio worked the count to 3-and-1 to Leon Jackson. Then out of the blue, Brawley catcher Jamie Elmore fired a snap throw to first base to pick off Tiger base runner Omar Garcia and thus preserve the Wildcats’ 7-4 win.
20 years ago: The seventh annual Nathan “Nate” Mata Memorial Scholarship fundraiser to benefit the city’s high school basketball program and provide two scholarships was staged at Rademacher Park on Saturday. Nathan — who would’ve been 27 Saturday — and his friend Frankie L. Chavez, died in a car accident while returning home from a junior varsity basketball game Nathan refereed in Holtville on Dec. 4, 1993.
He was remembered fondly by his mother, Jane Mata. “He was quite a character”, she said. “He was the one in the family who made us laugh. He loved to party and loved people.”
Mata said Nathan was a local basketball referee because of his love for the game.
Added his grandmother Virginia Amidon: “He was the team leader. He kept it going. He had a talent for that.”
Alfonso Romero, Calipatria High School junior varsity basketball coach said the Mata fundraising efforts go toward more than just scholarships. “The scholarship fund helped pay for a trip to the Indiana University Bobby Knight basketball camp,” Romero said. “That was a great experience for the kids and the program. This has been a successful fund-raiser for years now.”
Helping with the event were members of the Local Bikers Motorcycle club of Imperial Valley, whose membership includes Nathan’s father, Louie Mata who said Nathan was a good kid. “He was like a brother,” Mata said. “He used to say, ‘When I grow up I want to be just like you, Dad.”
Mata said Nathan was mischievous, but got along with everybody. “He had friends of all ages,” Mata said, adding Nathan was a talented basketball player. “That’s why we do the basketball tournament.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.