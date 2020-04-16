50 years ago — A rescue operation coordinated by Brawley police, involving the Imperial County Sheriff’s Department, Naval Air Facility and a nun who took four modes of transportation, saved the lives of a West Covina man and his stepdaughter injured in a dune buggy mishap Wednesday.
The pair, reported in fair condition, at Pioneers Memorial Hospital this morning, were transported from an isolated sand dune area 25 miles east of Brawley by an NAF rescue helicopter to an awaiting ambulance two miles away on Highway 78.
The mishap occurred about noon, when a dune buggy, driven by Thomas W. Webb, 45, ascended a 75-foot high dune and plunged end over end down the other side. Both he and his stepdaughter, Julia Aguirre, 21, were pinned under the inverted vehicle.
Webb’s brother, who was in another buggy, and a fellow buggy enthusiast, quickly cut the seat belts holding the two victims in the vehicle and dragged them free. They had been drenched in gasoline. The girl suffered a compound fracture of the left leg; too, Webb reportedly had a history of heart trouble.
When the ambulance arrived at Osborne Park at 12:50 p.m. ambulance attendants Donald Collinski and Robert Beall were taken to the accident scene by dune buggy. Rather than risk transporting the injured pair in a rough dune buggy ride back to the highway, the attendants radioed Brawley police for aid.
Police immediately thought of a helicopter. Lt. David Simpson, a police investigator, contacted warrant officer David Bly at NAF, who in turn cleared use of the aircraft with NAF commander Capt. Simpson Evans Jr.
At 2:20 p.m. the copter piloted by Navy Cmdr. Jerry Weiderholt, NAF administrative officer, and co-piloted by Lt. (j.g) Thomas Bachmeyer, NAF personnel officer, left for the scene with crewmen aviation electronics Appren. Daniel Bogeanich aboard.
Meanwhile, police were trying in vain to locate a Brawley doctor to ride to the accident scene in a sheriff’s department unit to administer emergency treatment to the injured pair.
Ambulance attendants had stopped bleeding from the girl’s leg wound, but both she and her stepfather had been badly burned by the gasoline and were in pain.
The physician on call at PMH was busy with a woman in labor. A second doctor was scheduled to leave the Valley shortly by chartered plane and he didn’t want to miss it. A third doctor said he had “too many things to do … not this afternoon … I can’t possibly make it,” A fourth doctor said he just given himself some medication and “couldn’t do you any good out there.”
Another was ill, and two others were just unavailable. Finally police contacted PMH and got the services of Sister Judith, a registered nurse, at 2:30 p.m. The nun was taken via a dune buggy from Osborne Park to the mishap, gave medication to the injured pair, rode back with them to the highway in the helicopter and returned with them by ambulance to PMH.
40 years ago — City Councilman Fernando L. Arguelles was unanimously selected mayor by the Calexico City Council Tuesday night.
The appointment came following the swearing in ceremony of the officials elected to city positions in last week’s election.
Councilman Arthur G. Armenta Jr. was unanimously chosen the city’s mayor pro tem.
Arguelles promised to continue his hard work for the Calexico community. He said he feels Calexico desperately needs a Youth Center for the community’s young people.
He also pledged continued support for Calexico’s Nostros Project, which will provide homes for low- and middle-income families.
Armenta made a very brief statement following his appointment. The new mayor pro tem simply pledged to serve Calexico as best as he can.
Two presentations were given to out-going Councilman Frank “Grande” Herrera. Before leaving he thanked “all the people of Calexico for all the years (seven) I was in office.”
During the regular council meeting following the postelection ceremonies, the new council awarded the downtown street lighting project to the Supreme Electric Co. of El Centro.
30 years ago — Good things happen when you least expect them. Ask Steve Vargas. The Holtville teenager had asked racing enthusiast and Sure Helpline Director Loretta Pipkin for an autograph from his hero, motorcycle racer Micky Dymond, a couple years ago when she made a presentation at the junior high school.
In the intervening years, Steve underwent a bone marrow transplant to cure leukemia. Steve was hoping to go to a stadium race last January in San Diego to see Dymond, but he fell ill again and was taken to Children’s Hospital for a four-week stay said his mother Mona Vargas.
When he returned from the hospital, Steve was depressed because he couldn’t go to school, Vargas said. But that was before Pipkin and another friend walked into their home with a package from Dymond containing not only the autographed posters he had requested, but also a letter; a pink, white and blue jersey with the racer’s name on it, and several decals.
“That kid was lit up like a Christmas tree (when he saw the package), Pipkin said.
Steve said he was surprised and happy to see the package from his hero. “I’ve seen him in magazines,” Steve said. “I like a lot of riders, but he’s one of my favorite riders.”
In the letter, Dymond wrote that he was happy to hear Steve liked him and asked the boy to reply.
“I’m going to write to him,” Steve said.
Pipkin said Dymond went “above and beyond the call” by sending the jersey and letter. Although familiar with motocross riders, she had never heard of Dymond until Steve mentioned him, Pipkin said.
20 years ago — Roughly 65 youths ages 6 to 18, participated in a 4-H county demonstration day at McCabe Union Elementary School south of El Centro on Saturday.
Shortly after Madison Eady, 9, of St. Mary’s 4-H demonstrated how to make her blue-ribbon chocolate chip cookies and gave free samples to a number of kids, judges and parents in one classroom, Erika Tarin, 11, also with St. Mary’s 4-H, demonstrated how to care for and show poultry with her modern game birchen in another room. No free samples there.
The two girls were part of the county demonstration day that emphasizes organizational, communication and public-speaking skills.
“It gives them a chance to organize their thoughts. It gets them to become capable of teaching so they can show someone else the same skills they learned here,” said Lisa Pendley of Westmorland, a 4-H resource leader.
Demonstrations also teach the youths job-oriented skills that will serve the young people well in job interviews and speaking in front of groups later in life, added Mrs. Monte, a senior leader for Westmorland 4-H.
Mrs. Monte’s family has been involved in 4-H for four generations. “My father was in 4-H; I was in 4-H; I had a son and a daughter in 4-H, and I have two grandchildren in 4-H,” she explained.
