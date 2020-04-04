50 years ago — The El Centro Spartans made the most of four hits and superior pitching by Jimmy Linn at Stark Field Friday night to lay claim to a non-league victory over Palo Verde.
The Yellowjackets could not solve Linn’s left-handed delivery. The Spartans’ ace surrendered only one hit. It came on his first pitch of the game.
Palo Verde entered with a 9-4 non-league mark. The Spartans were 5-5. Due to a mix-up in Imperial Valley League scheduling, the game was a practice affair and not conference action.
Linn acted as if the IVL title rested on the outcome. He handcuffed the Yellowjackets after Jack Davis drilled Linn’s first pitch into the outfield for a single.
“I went with my better pitcher because some of the players need a confidence builder,” coach Otto Low said after the game, “and we needed a victory over Blythe.”
It was a long night for Coach Phil Ramsey of the visitors. He watched his club give up eight runs in the final two innings and drop a 9-2 decision to El Centro.
Larry Naranjo and Gary Uyesmura pitched for the Yellowjackets. They did well, considering their defensive support. Blythe did everything from allowing passed balls to missing short flies.
One Yellowjackets outfielder gave three Spartans a score when he allowed a one-hop single to get by him in right field.
The losers held a 2-0 lead in the middle of the fourth. The Spartans gave up two runs without benefit of a hit. At the time, Naranjo seemed to be in complete control.
Terry Whitfield walked for Blythe and scored a throwing error and the Yellowjackets had a 2-0 lead in the fourth.
El Centro came right came right back with one run. Chris Petree was walked by Naranjo. The Yellowjackets made an error and Petree stole a base and scored on a ground-out.
Base running helped the Spartans win. They stole five bases and kept taking an extra base in many situations.
40 years ago — On May 1, a strange-looking vehicle may start a regular one-hour run through El Centro. It’s a double-decker bus vintage 1900, a new transportation line planned by Greg Kosciusko.
“We hope we can get all arrangements made,” Kosciusko said. “Needs a bit of doing, but we think we will have everything ready by then.”
Kosciusko, 30, is an employee of Imperial Irrigation District and owns a carpet-cleaning business in the city.
He is the son of a former commanding officer of the local Navy Base and a distant relative of the famed Gen. Thaddeus Kosciusko who made a name for himself during the Revolutionary War.
Kosciusko conceived the idea of a bus service for El Centro when he saw a bus in Disneyland.
“I knew that the Economic Opportunity Commission has had difficulty maintain its service to seniors,” he said. “But to provide service for seniors free of charge, which I hope I’ll be able to do, needs a bit of assistance, such as a subsidy from the city.”
He said he had already discussed his plan with city officials and hopes they will agree.
30 years ago — Baja California officials have proposed a site for the new international border crossing 4.7 miles west of Mexicali, rather than the sites east of town that previously had been suggested.
The proposal was made during a high-level meeting between representatives of the General Services Administration, the U.S. Department of State and their Mexican counterparts.
The meeting was March 22 and 23 in Tucson, but the information was not released by GSA until Tuesday.
Aki Nakao, deputy regional administrator for GSA, said officials of the Mexican federal government have not yet indicated which proposal they favor.
GSA representatives proposed three sites for the border crossing -- one four miles to five miles east of the existing Calexico port of entry, another six to seven miles east and still another 10 to 12 miles east.
The Calexico City Council has passed a resolution urging the site be no more than 6 ½ miles east of the city limits. Nakao said the location is still under consideration.
Fred Knechel, executive director of the Calexico Chamber of Commerce, said he was surprised by the Baja California proposal. While the Chamber has not taken an official position on the proposal, Knechel said he thinks a border crossing located on the west side of town would benefit businesses in Calexico.
