50 years ago — He sat tall in the saddle, his boots black and highly polished; shirt front opened to the waist showing the thick tangled massive growth of hair; in his ear the glistening of the ring he wore that carried the inscription, ‘to Tempus’ (which is Latin for time), who knows the speed of the raceway and the cry of his fans when he breaks another record TEMPUS FUGIT!
And underneath the man, the machine he treated better than his woman, the machine in its chrome shell polished from the tailored tainted tire cover to the twinkling tainted taillights, 500 pounds of leashed power throbbing under him.
The above passage could be called more fact than fiction, although apt to be found in an American International movie rather than a newspaper. Nevertheless, there were a few “cycle struck” citizens who viewed the arrival of two San Diego-based motorcycle clubs Saturday somewhat in the same manner.
The two clubs “Argonauts” and “Outlaws” comprised of about 45 motorcycles gathered at the 111 Club for, as one member put it, a “beer stop.”
Local kids ventured into “no man’s land” while older curiosity seekers observed from “safe” distances. Kids asked questions about “gangs” and “how fast will it go man” and the teenage girls sat across the street and wondered what it would be like to ride with “one of those strange ones.”
On the other hand, many of the members commented on the local police and why they had to sneak around watching to see if they could catch the clubs “doing our thing.”
In a brief interview with Carl, president of the Argonauts, he said the club is on its way to Yuma for an overnight camping trip. “We like Calexico very much, and always make it a point to try and stop here. We are not looking for trouble and don’t anticipate any.”
40 years ago — A Holtville man who helped stab an elderly café owner then robbed the victim’s cash register while his accomplice completed the brutal killing has been sentenced to consecutive state prison terms for conviction of murder and armed robbery. George Ernest Zavala, 23, of 488 Tamarack, Holtville, was sentenced to prison terms of 25 years to life for first-degree murder and 16 months for armed robbery in connection with the slaying of Joseph Franklin “Buster” Trendt, 63, on Aug. 29, 1979.
Superior Court Judge Don R. Work set the prison terms as recommended by the county Probation Department.
There was no consideration for probation, one source said later.
Zavala escaped a possible death penalty conviction by jury when he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and armed robbery last month. The district attorney’s office reportedly accepted the plea after a portion of the death penalty allegation filed against Zavala was declared unconstitutional.
Four Holtville area residents have now admitted participation in the plan which led to Trendt’s murder. Two of the convicted men reportedly stayed outside the victim’s café-bar while the murder took place. Zavala and Javier Núñez, 17, of 927 Chestnut, Holtville, admitted they were responsible for stabbing Trendt to death.
30 years ago — At least 30 Central Union High School teachers carrying placards and wearing black armbands picketed for nearly an hour before class today to protest continuing delays in the 1989-90 contract negotiations.
El Centro Secondary Teachers Association President Mike Corey said the teachers would continue to picket and wear armbands next week to show their dissatisfaction with the district.
Negotiations resumed at 10 a.m. Thursday with the help of a state mediator but broke down again at 2 p.m., and no dates were set for future meetings.
Corey said the talks reached an impasse when the district proposed to “discipline or dismiss” teachers who picket, strike or participate in work slowdowns.
“Our proposal did include a ‘no strike’ clause that was a result of their one-day “sick out,” said school board Trustee Bruce Anderholt.
About 60 teachers called in sick March 22. But Corey said, “(The district’s) lawyer knows very well any teacher association wouldn’t sign off on an item like that.”
Anderholt said the district also proposed withholding pay for any teacher who was absent March 22 unless the absence is authorized in writing by Superintendent Joe Marcus.
He said the proposal called for Maruca to determine whether the absence was justified, even if the teacher presented a note from a doctor.
Corey said the association would not agree to have pay to be withheld either. He added both proposals were “unfair labor practices.”
20 years ago — Nearly 1,000 pounds of cocaine, valued by police officials here at $53 million were found in the trunk of a car that blew through the downtown port of entry Tuesday night.
After a brief vehicle and foot pursuit by Calexico police officers, the driver of the car, later identified as Roberto Lucero, 24, of Calexico, was initially arrested on suspicion of various traffic violations and resisting arrest.
The chase began after Lucero had slipped into a residential neighborhood in Calexico. The cocaine wasn’t found until after Lucero was arrested and transported to U.S. customs officials.
It wasn’t available this morning whether he was later charged with the importation of narcotics for sale. Bail information and custody status also were not available from the county jail this morning.
According to Calexico police officials, Lucero was thought to have fled from customs inspectors at the downtown port about 8:20 p.m.
Upon fleeing from inspectors, all Calexico police officials in the field were notified of the situation and given a description of the vehicle. Within minutes, a police officer near Pauline Avenue and Temple Court located the car and initiated a stop.
The driver failed to pull over and a brief vehicle pursuit ensued, which led to a foot chase.
Lucero was apprehended by police officers, booked at the Calexico Police Department and turned over to Customs officials.
The cocaine was found when Calexico police officers were transporting and processing the vehicle for storage. When the trunk was opened, 946 pounds of cocaine was discovered. The car was subsequently turned over to Customs.
Calexico police officials Wednesday said the cocaine seizure with the largest in the department history.
