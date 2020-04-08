Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 66F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.