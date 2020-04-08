50 years ago — The air terminal at the Imperial County Airport is officially ready for occupancy, although the building is not completed and a threat of litigation between the county and the contractor exists.
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday passed a resolution to occupy the terminal, but the resolution stated the occupancy would not constitute acceptance on any part of the building. The still-unfinished building is 138 days past completion date (Nov. 26) despite the 95-day extension the county granted the contractor, the Heathman Construction Co. of Palm Springs.
The supervisors agreed to move into the building because some of the lessees are anxious to establish their offices in the new building. Representatives of the county and the contractor Tuesday toured the terminal to agree to a punch list of items either uncompleted or not completed to the satisfaction of the county.
County Counsel James Harmon said the contractor’s liquidated damages at $150 per day for each day past contractual completion date may total as much as $20,000. Occupancy of the building by the county will stop further penalties, he said.
It is expected there will be “some contention” before the contract is settled. The county may decide to withhold all or part of the $20,000 from the “final” payment and the 10 percent withheld until completion, Harmon said.
40 years ago — Two El Centro youths have been honored by the U.S. Border Patrol for alerting officers to a potentially destructive bus fire last month at patrol headquarters.
Austin Brown and Art Davis each received a $25 gift certificate from the federal government for their action, which saved an expensive bus.
A spokesman for the Border Patrol said Brown and Davis were walking along Imperial Avenue shortly after midnight March 9 when they spotted smoke and flames coming from a federal-owned bus. One of the boys ran to a nearby restaurant to call the Fire Department, while the second alerted an officer at the headquarters building.
Damage to the engine compartment was estimated at $500 after the flames were extinguished. One Border Patrol official said the two boys may also have saved several other buses parked nearby.
“The vehicles were so close together that the fire might have ignited the other buses if the fire had gone unnoticed for any period of time,” the official said.
30 years ago — The Imperial Valley has never been known as a beehive for recreational activity during the summer due to the area’s oven-like temperatures.
Aware of this problem and anxious to provide numerous recreational opportunities for young people during that quiet time, boxers from Brawley and Westmorland have held a series of cards at the Westmorland Youth Center designed to raise funds to help that facility get an air-conditioning system and new equipment.
The first few cards at the Westmorland center, which attracted overflow crowds of some 500, did much to accomplish the above task. And those who have made the Westmorland cards such a large success are hoping for better things when they stage another boxing show at the Brawley Lions Center at 5 p.m. today.
“Thanks to what we have already raised, we have already purchased the air-conditioning for the (Westmorland) building,” said Ernie Fierro, a Brawley High security officer who has helped organize the Westmorland cards.
“We’re hoping to get more equipment so we will be further able to accommodate the needs of young people who come and look for things to do, especially during the summer months.”
20 years ago — Anyone driving through El Centro early Saturday could not have missed the seemingly endless stream of walkers making its way through the city.
Anyone who would have asked those participating in the walk why they were doing so would have received the same response: “To save the babies.”
All were walking as part of the WalkAmerica event sponsored by the March of Dimes, a non-profit organization focused on funding research and educational programs to help in the fight against birth defects.
Organizers said the goal was to raise some $4,500 Saturday as part of the WalkAmerica event held in the Imperial Valley.
Information on whether the Valley reached that mark was unavailable Saturday.
“It costs a lot of money to save babies and we are working hard,” said Teresa Pulvere, special events coordinator for the March of Dimes San Diego/Imperial division.
WalkAmerica has been staged nationwide for 30 years and in the Imperial Valley for 20 years.
Pulvere said the money earned Saturday and during other WalkAmericas staged throughout the nation April 29 goes toward educational programs, advocacy and community programs, and research grants.
She said March of Dimes mission is to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects and infant mortality.
Those waiting to participate Saturday morning said they were looking forward to doing their part for the community and the March of Dimes.
“It is to save the kids,” said Colby Sagredo, 15, of Brawley. “It is like helping someone out.”
Walkers met at Bucklin Park in El Centro about 7 a.m. Saturday to check in and present the amount of money they had raised for March of Dimes. They then started their eight-mile trek through the city.
Most walked in small groups, some pushing baby strollers, and all had smiles on their faces as they set out.
“It feels good to take part in an event like this,” said Malena Rodrigues, 25, of El Centro.
Christina Carter, 30, of Imperial said, ”I like kids, and this is raising money for kids. This is something you can do and feel good about yourself for doing it.”
Tom Crawley, 40, of El Centro said: “It is great that the community all pulls together like this and comes up with a lot of money. We should do this more often.”
