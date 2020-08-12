50 years ago — Mexicali authorities are still seeking the pilot who abandoned a “Cherokee Six” single-engine airplane in the Laguna Salada desert Friday.
Timothy Ray Delp of Hanford, the last known pilot of the aircraft, reported the craft stolen Friday morning at the Colton Airport in Riverside.
The craft was discovered by a federal police patrolman Friday 20 miles west of Mexicali. The craft was damaged, apparently in the landing in the deep sand. One tire was buried, and the propeller appeared to have struck the ground.
Monday, the craft was inspected by airport officials and by Ted Woodward and Jay Panarello Jr., representatives of the National Aviation Underwriters of Phoenix, the company that carried the airplane insurance.
Lorenzo Perez Marquez, Mexicali airport commandante, reported that, during the Monday inspection, residue of marijuana was discovered in the rear of the plane.
Marquez said apparently the craft was used to fly marijuana to the desert where a car was waiting. Marquez said tire tracks were discovered near the craft.
According to Les LaBar, president of the Let’s Fly Corp. in Santa Rosa, the airplane originally was rented by Delp on Wednesday. The plane is owned by Wesley A. Stone of Santa Rosa and is leased by Let’s Fly. LaBar said Delp rented the aircraft to transport some religious people to San Bernandino.
40 years ago — An El Centro man was beaten, stabbed twice and kicked in the head late Monday when he refused to hand over money to a couple to strangers, police said today.
Rudolph Rivera, 28, of 1021 Adams Ave., suffered stab wounds in the chest and injuries to the head after he was attacked by two men at the USA service station shortly before midnight.
Mrs. Rivera told police her husband had refused to give two men hanging around the service station some money. They reportedly struck Rivera several times, and then one of them pulled a knife and stabbed Rivera twice.
After he fell to the ground, Rivera reportedly was kicked in the head by one of the men before they fled on foot. Rivera was taken to El Centro Community Hospital for treatment, Mrs. Rivera told police she and her husband had gone to the station to purchase cigarettes.
30 years ago — An Imperial area woman was found innocent Friday of burning litter collected in an Imperial city fence after a municipal court judge said the city was committing more of a crime than she was.
Mary Anne Peterson, 36, was given a ticket in June for unlawful burning. She said trash frequently collects along the fence at Imperial’s water treatment plant across from her home.
In an attempt to beautify her home neighborhood, Peterson said she cleaned up the litter along the fence and would burn small bits of paper caught in the fence. El Centro Municipal Court Judge Charles Jones said the litter should never have been there in the first place.
Jones said according to the city’s fire code, it is illegal for the city to allow trash to accumulate along as city fence. “It seems to me the city itself is a law-breaker,” said Jones.
“I find you not guilty this time,” Jones told Peterson. “But I don’t think you should burn trash (in the city limits) again.”
20 years ago — Extolling the virtues of working hard every day, and carrying tools like hoes, rakes and shovels, Sarge, Gabby, Gloomy Gus, Ticklish, Spritely, Snore and Slowpoke marched the way home, only to find a stranger in it.
That stranger was Snow White, and the happy workers were the Seven Dwarfs, who in this performance bear quite different names than in the original.
The play is a local production of the Imperial County Arts Council’s summer program and will be repeated, with different casts each time, for the following two weekends.
Nan Rebik, interim Arts Council director said the Mostly Theater Company production is only one of the many program offered each summer.
She said the purpose of the summer program is to promote arts and culture throughout the Imperial Valley. Programs include violin lessons, drama classes, guitar lessons, storytelling sessions and art exhibits, among others.
Youngsters of all ages participate in the program from first grade through high school. The Arts Council also sponsors Friday Night at the Old Post Office Pavilion, when each week there is some kind of live event that showcases local artists.
Rebik said Snow White was chosen to produce because it’s suitable for children and has numerous parts. In addition, the current production allows for it to be made into a musical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.