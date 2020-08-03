50 years ago — County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man trying to escape in their vehicle Saturday.
Capt. Richard Ramirez received a call informing him that a man in a prison uniform had been seen approximately two miles west of Winterhaven. Two deputies, Charles Palomino and Reserve Deputy Frank Escalante, were dispatched to the scene.
Upon arrival in Winterhaven, near the old stagecoach depot, they spotted the man, later identified as Sam Riedell.
They attempted to speak to him, but he reportedly drew a knife on them. According to the officers, his words at the time were, “Don’t touch me or I’ll get you both.”
He kept the officers at bay, reportedly lunging at them, with the knife and then climbed into their patrol car and attempted to close the door and drive away. At that time, Palomino and Escalante each fired once into the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Later investigation revealed that Riedell had been a former prisoner of Imperial County Jail. He was not an inmate at the time of his death. The body was taken to Hems Mortuary in El Centro.
40 years ago — A Calipatria teenager has died in San Diego as a result of injuries suffered in a single vehicle accident earlier this week in Imperial County.
The California Highway Patrol said Jose Huerta Pilar, 18, died after he was transferred from Pioneers Memorial Hospital to a San Diego-based hospital.
Pilar was involved in an accident Thursday on Highway 111 North of Wilkenson Road. A passenger in the car identified as Jose Valadez, 22, suffered moderate injuries.
According to the CHP, Pilar reportedly lost control of his car while southbound on Highway 111. The vehicle ran off the road, struck a cement ditch and overturned.
Meanwhile, two motorists declined medical attention early today after their vehicles collided at the intersection of Waterman and Ross, El Centro.
Police said Patrick Steven Callahan, 17, and Steve Ewing, 23, collided in the intersection shortly after 1 a.m.
According to Officer Lupe Obeso, Callahan apparently ran a stop sign while northbound on Waterman. Obeso said the youth has been cited.
30 years ago — Thanks to a tax on cigarettes that smokers pay, Imperial County’s Health Department was able to put up billboards last week warning that tobacco kills.
The billboards and other promotion the Health Department has started are outgrowths of Proposition 90, a tax on tobacco products that voters passed in 1988. The money collected from the tax is being used to overcome the adverse health effects of smoking and warn about the dangers of tobacco use.
Since January 1989, the tax had generated $746 million, part of which goes to counties to organize programs and campaigns to promote anti-smoking attitudes. Imperial County’s Health Department will get $150,000 each year in the two-year program.
Most of the money will go toward four anti-smoking billboards on highways 86 and 111, said county Tobacco Education Coordinator Betty Mullendore.
The county’s program is geared to an advertising medium often used by cigarette makers because billboards work, Mullendore said.
“I think they are effective because they have a command of the audience. It’s hard not to see them.”
20 years ago — Construction on Imperial Unified School District’s new T.L. Waggoner Elementary School off Aten Road, west of Imperial Avenue, is on schedule and the district administration expects to open the facility on the first day of school Sept. 5.
Workers began moving furniture and supplies into the multi-purpose room and first wing of the new school Wednesday.
Construction progress reports sent almost daily to Imperial Unified School District Superintendent Barbara Layaye show the irrigation system is installed and grass and trees are ready to be planted.
To drive by the site, one would have a hard time believing anything will be growing in just a month’s time, but the administration isn’t worried. By the first day of classes “we anticipate (the grass) will be ready,” Layaye said, noting that high late-summer temperatures locally keep most students form wanting to run on grass anyway.
Regardless of vegetation, there will be other outdoor areas available for use, including basketball and four-square courts that are now three quarters finished.
The 24-classroom facility also boasts a library and media center. A cafeteria/multi-purpose room will be used not only for eating but for assemblies and programs.
About 450-460 kindergarten through sixth-grade students are enrolled for the upcoming school year at T.L. Waggoner.
