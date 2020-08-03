Today

Sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 113F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 77F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 109F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.