50 years ago — One hundred and one girls from throughout Imperial Valley are attending the fourth annual Girl Scout Day camp presently in session at the Lions Memorial Center, Brawley, reports Mrs. Howard Kellogg of Brawley, director of the camp and chairman of the Imperial Association of San Diego-Imperial counties Girl Scout Council.
The last girl to register was Cynthia Douglass, a newcomer to Brawley. Cynthia is the daughter of Mrs. Karen Douglass, who will be a teacher in the Brawley public schools when classes are resumed in September. Mrs. Douglass and Cynthia came to the Valley from Sarasota, Fla.
A feature of last week’s activities was a demonstration of how an ambulance is operated by employees of Imperial Valley Ambulance Service. Another highlight was a demonstration of “Rescue Annie” by James Grevatt, Barbara Worth School teacher. Grevatt showed his young audience how to administer artificial respiration and also showed a film strip on rescue procedures.
The girls had an opportunity to display their accomplishments to their parents and friends at an open house Friday. This week among activities planned is a demonstration of weaving by Russell Akers for the Cadettes, junior high girls who are working for their textile art badges.
Mrs. Kellogg reported Akers will also bring his homemade ice cream for a treat. He is the husband of Mrs. Florence Akers, R.N., who is day camp health supervisor as well as the Cadette unit leader.
40 years ago — The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has begun a homicide investigation into the death of an unidentified man, in his 20s whose body and scattered remains of his pickup truck were discovered Sunday afternoon in the Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Morelock said today the victim died of a stab wound. The victim’s identity has not been determined. Morelock said officials are awaiting results of dental comparisons.
The deputy stated it appeared that the pickup truck and body were intentionally blown up. “We have pretty much eliminated an accidental explosion caused by military ordinance,” he said.
The military had dropped 250-pound bombs in the area Sunday morning Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Morelock said. “We don’t believe that’s what happened to the guy in the pickup truck,” Morelock said. “No one actually heard an explosion, and we don’t believe it’s military-connected at this time.” Morelock declined further comment on the investigation.
Sightseers from Eagle Mountain discovered the smoldering remains of the truck Sunday afternoon, he said. The U.S. Marine Corps and the Treasury Department’s Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau reportedly sent investigators into the area, which is restricted and controlled by the Naval Air Facility in El Centro. Authorities said the range currently is being used for Navy and Marine Corps bombing and gunnery practice.
30 years ago — Twenty-one people showed up Saturday to paint, scrub and wipe away years of neglect at the old Casa de Amistad, as they attempted to restore the building to the state it was in its heyday in the ’60s.
The Brawley First Presbyterian Church is refurbishing the building and grounds to renew the Casa’s role as a neighborhood center for Brawley’s Eastside, said church member Ivan Miller.
The first project is cleaning the building so it can be used for “latchkey” children after school and during school vacations, Miller said, The church hopes to play a larger role in Casa programs in its renewed efforts to serve Brawley’s Eastside, where most residents are minority members, with the largest number of Hispanic descent, he said.
“This is the most exciting thing that’s happened to our program,” said Lynn Edmondson, manager of the school-age childcare program for the county Office of Education.
“The church is just being super to us,” she said. “I can’t just say enough about the members. They are renting the building to us for a $1 a year -- and I haven’t given them the dollar (yet).”
She said 47 children are enrolled in a program aimed at providing care for children of working parents. It is funded partially by the state, so low-income parents may pay little or nothing for care of their children. Children of middle-income parents may pay tuition to send their children to the school, she said. There is a waiting list of 50 children to enroll in the program.
20 years ago —As day fades into night and the temperature gauge drops from triple to double digits, El Centro’s Bucklin Park comes to life.
It’s Friday, 8 p.m. and there is a lot going on here -- walkers, joggers, picnickers, soccer games and children crowding the playground. While Imperial Valley may be infamous for its sizzling summer heat, many residents have found this El Centro jewel as a way to enjoy the outdoors.
Grace Cajigas, Gloria Frias and Ofelia Rangel are three El Centro ladies who meet in this park five evenings a week to chat about anything from the news to the latest clothing fashion.
“We walk for exercise and because we’re friends we like to talk to each other,” Cajigas said. “We meet every day, except Saturday and Sunday.”
The women walk around the park’s dirt path two to three times an evening before calling it quits. “It’s clean and very safe,” Rangel said.
According to 13-year-old Adelina Zambrano of El Centro evenings and early mornings are the only times residents can take advantage of the outdoors during the summer. “We’re supposed to be running,” Adeline said.
She said she and her sister-in-law made a resolution to work out at Bucklin more often.
