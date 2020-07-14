40 years ago — In a day punctuated by hecklers, Mexican President Jose Lopez Portillo conducted a whirlwind tour of Mexicali Saturday, visiting with top state officials and viewing construction sites.
In a three-hour tour of Tijuana Sunday, the president narrowly avoided a confrontation with about 800 people protesting lack of water to some sections of the city and the lack of jobs.
With the protestors approaching several blocks down a city avenue, the president and his party were stopped and taken away in buses to tour another area of the city.
At a noon press conference, top federal officials announced that Mexico would continue to impound and fine American tuna boats despite official American protests. The Mexican officials said, however, they would be willing to talk to American officials to find a solution. (A ban on the importation of tuna from Mexico began today in the United States. The ban is required under a 4-year-old federal law that provided for the embargo in retaliation for the seizing of American tuna boats.)
Arriving early Saturday afternoon, the president was greeted at the Mexicali airport by some 1,000 party members, officials and well wishers. He immediately was taken to Centro Civico, where most of the state governmental offices are located.
The majority of another 1,000 greeters of the Centro were clearly members of the president’s party, the Partido Revolucionario Institucional (Revolutionary Institutional Party).
30 years ago — A tropical storm from Mexico roared through Imperial County Saturday afternoon, toppling power poles and causing some flooding in washes at the base of the mountains near Ocotillo. Highway 96 was closed due to flooding, but a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol said there were no reports of accidents caused by the weather.
“The only incident I know of is a car stuck in the mud on Highway 96,” said a CHP dispatcher who declined to be identified.
But the storm amounted to high winds and blowing dust for most of the county. Imperial Irrigation District power poles went down in widely separated locations knocking out electricity to the utility’s customers, according to Leamon Murphy, IID spokesman.
The storm hit just before 5 p.m., Murphy said. “I was out in my backyard when I saw it rolling in behind a cloud of dust,” he recalled. “It looked like it came right over Mt. Signal, across the west side of El Centro and (headed) due north.
“We lost almost everything (power) in the southwest part of town in El Centro. In Westmorland, we lost everything in town and in a six mile circle around Westmorland,” he continued.
Power was restored to most El Centro customers by 7 p.m. Brawley and Holtville fared better, but electricity was out in a large area on the west side of Calexico and in the rural areas west of Calexico and El Centro. About 40 households were without power in the Niland area, he said.
20 years ago — U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 241 pounds of marijuana and arrested two men near here on Wednesday, according to a Border Patrol press release.
Border Patrol agents from the El Centro sector headquarters were following a vehicle suspected to contain contraband Wednesday morning, according to the release. The agents stopped the vehicle around 7:50 a.m. near the corner of Worthington and Dogwood Roads east of Imperial.
The driver of the vehicle tried to speed away and rammed a Border Patrol vehicle. There were no injuries as a result of the collision, according to the press release.
Agents apprehended the two men and searched the vehicle and found five large packages containing marijuana.
The men, whose names were not available and contraband, were turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
