50 years ago — Two boys, ages 14 and 17, Tuesday “borrowed” a 1970 pickup truck with less than 5,000 miles on it, and brought it back with a rod through the block.
Police said the boys admitted they took the pick up to go swimming because “it was too far to walk.”
It was reported missing by the Maggio Green Top Farms about 5:20 p.m. Neither of the boys had driver’s licenses.
Evidence on a canal bank showed the boys had “hot-rodded” the vehicle, spinning out at least once and running it into a field of weeds, said Police Chief Coy Taylor.
He called the juveniles “a couple of our regulars.” Both were released to their parents until their appearance before juvenile court.
The vehicle was found about 200 yards from the Maggio shed with a broken block. Police said they believe the boys were attempting to return it when it died and would not start again.
40 years ago — The Niland School plans to continue shooting back at the Navy, which for the past several years has been dropping bombs right in the school’s backyard.
The nearby bombing is literally shaking the school building down, Superintendent Eddie Ikard told the Calipatria Unified School District board Monday.
The district plans to file a claim against the Navy. An earlier claim against the Navy for breaking up asphalt on the school’s playground was turned down.
“They said it was just normal wear-and-tear,” Ikard explained.
However, engineers checking the school building following last October’s earthquake told school officials the damage to the multi-purpose room wasn’t done by wear-and tear or the earthquake. They said it resulted from constant bombing on the neighboring range.
“The bombing is shaking loose the plaster and fitting for the window and blinds,” Ikard stated.
In addition, the jarring has broken the seal between the roofing and tar paper, the roof now leaks. Ikard could give no complete estimate of the damage, but gave a figure of about $30,000.
“If we don’t do something soon the building will fall down,” he said.
Nilanders thought they had the bombing problem solved about two years ago, Clyde Irwin, spokesman for the community’s Chamber of Commerce said today.
“They use to rattle the whole territory day after day. Folks way down in Calipatria complained, too. Animals went wild and the little kids at school here panicked,” Irwin said.
Before the targets were moved deeper into the bombing range, Niland was continually plagued by broken windows and cracked patios. It took about three years working through California’s congressional delegations, but Irwin finally got two of the big target areas moved farther away from town.
The biggest range is now located on the other side of the Chocolate Mountains, which serve as a buffer. However, “sometimes new guys stationed on the carriers in San Diego miss,” Irwin said, “and we still get a big one.”
30 years ago — A state laboratory analysis of bone fragments and other materials found in a city sewage pond revealed nothing to link the materials to the disappearance of housewife Penny Holt, according to state investigator Bruce Lenkelt.
Lenkelt, who is heading the California Department of Justice investigation into Mrs. Holt’s disappearance, said he is now trying to decide what to do next in the investigation.
“We have a lot of things to do on this case,” he said.
He said he has not decided if he will go back to the Westmorland sewage treatment plant to dig through the sludge at the bottom of the same pond -- or to look into a second pond.
“I don’t know what I am going to do next. My boss keeps asking me what I am going to do,” he said.
One option is to present the case to county District Attorney, he said. “I have to look at the material and organize it to see what I have. There is so much there I really don’t know what we have.”
He said there are several file cabinets of evidence to sort through.
“If I present the case, I want to make sure I have it organized and well-documented. It would be a circumstantial case at best, and those are hard to do,” he said.
The 14-month investigation turned up evidence pointing toward the sewage pond, Lenkelt said, but he would not say what the evidence might be. He said going back to the ponds is something he will do “in the next week or two.”
20 years ago — U.S. and Mexican officials are investigating a report that U.S. Border Patrol agents breached the international border, crossing up to a half-mile into Mexico to capture suspected illegal immigrants.
“This was not accidental. This was intentional,” said Rita Vargas Torregrosa, the Mexican consul in Calexico. “Things are very irregular in this case.”
The incident allegedly occurred about noon Thursday eight miles east of the Calexico border crossing, Border Patrol spokesman Manuel Figueroa said.
A witness said two agents crossed into Mexican territory while chasing a group of suspected illegal immigrants. One agent reportedly traveled a short distance and the other about six-tenths of a mile.
Four Mexican nationals reportedly were brought back into U.S. territory to be arrested. The incident is under investigation Figueroa said.
“Some people were arrested. Apparently, someone’s claiming they were arrested in Mexico,” he said “The agents felt they were in the United States.”
The four were released the same day and voluntarily returned to Mexico, Figueroa said.
The alleged incursion took place on ranch land in Colonia San Ysidro, an area east of Calexico, Vargas said.
“One (agent) stayed near the border, but on the Mexican side,” she said. “The other entered a kilometer into Mexican territory pursuing a group of seven migrants.”
Although the region sparsely populated, more than a dozen local people saw the arrests, she said.
Trying to determine what happened, Border Patrol agents met at the scene on Friday with Mexican consular officials and representatives of the Beta Group, the Mexican border crime task force, Figueroa said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.