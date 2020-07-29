50 years ago — If your fashion tastes run parallel with the so-called “hip” generation you might have in your possession a number of “hippie beads,” used to grace your newly acquired wardrobe of leather bellbottoms and puff sleeved shirts. Or perhaps your “hang-up” is security through “bead chewing.” You function impervious to any disaster because there is a two-foot string of beads hanging from your mouth. Either way, if those beads were purchased in Mexico and they are jequirity beans, you may be headed for that great rock festival in the sky.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, jequirity beans are highly poisonous. Importation into the United States is prohibitive. Tourists buying bead necklaces should be aware of the ban on the beans and the customs agents will confiscate them at the border.
There are two types of jequirity beans; both of the pea family and grown in a pod. The distinction in the beans depends on where the beans have been severed from the pod. Both types are black and red in color. The black covers about a third of the bean. A small, white notch designated the area that has been attached to the pod. One type has the notch in the black area; the other had the notch in the red area.
Jequirity beans are toxic enough to cause death to children, Officials say children may be attracted by the bright color and come tempted to put them in their mouths. The beans are used in making novelty items such as necklaces and toys. Recently, the Sears stores received a shipment of novelties made from jequirity beans. A federal officer happened to spot the items in a Los Angeles store and identified them as the toxic beans.
40 years ago — The coroner’s office today said the victim of a fatal knife attack last week in Calexico’s Border Park had been separated from his family for over five years because of an alcohol problem.
Deputy Coroner Avis Crowder said Penciano Garcia, 34, had dropped out of sight and his family, which resided in Marysville, had no idea of his whereabouts until he became Imperial County’s 13th murder victim last Thursday.
Meanwhile, the man charged with Garcia’s murder has been arraigned in Calexico Municipal Court and ordered to appear for preliminary hearing Aug. 7. Santiago Inzunza Sandoval, 25, was arrested July 24 shortly after Garcia was found lying on the grass in Border Park suffering from stab wounds.
Crowder said Garcia left his Marysville home “about five years ago” after he apparently was unable to cope with his family and a bad drinking problem. Calexico police officers last week said they remembered Garcia was a frequent visitor at Border Park, also dubbed “Wino Park” by some Calexico locals and police because of the large number of intoxicated people who inhabit the park. Two days before Garcia was stabbed, Officer Gus Araiza said he had confronted an “intoxicated” Garcia at the park “and almost arrested him for being drunk in public.”
30 years ago —The shifting sands and steep drops of the Algodones Dunes in Imperial County can be a rollercoaster ride for some people. But those who are not careful may find themselves in a playground of pain.
In seasons past, injured riders needing medical attention in sometimes life-threatening circumstances would have to wait while U.S. Bureau of Land Management staff searched for a good Samaritan to lend a four-seater dune buggy for transport, or wait until authorities called the Yuma Marine Air Corps Station for an airlift helicopter.
“It is a continuing problem to try to reach people in the dunes,” said Jim Grizzell, a visitor services specialist with the BLM’S El Centro Resource areas. “We have been very fortunate in that we have been able to find somebody with a dune buggy to get in and out of there.”
But this winter riding season, a Monrovia manufacturing company will make it a little safer and more comfortable for those injured in off-road vehicle accidents in the dunes. Craig and Leigh Anne Hanloh, dune buggy builders and owners of Sand Rail Manufacturing Co. in Monrovia have built an emergency medical dune buggy and donated it to the BLM. Agency staff say it will save them valuable time when they are attempting a rescue.
“Time is a key factor,” said John Butz recreation staff chief at the BLM’s El Centro Resource Area office. “They have a better chance of recovery if we get there fast.”
Leigh Anne Hanloh said, “There is no rescue vehicle out there.”
While other companies contributed the motor, gas tank, transmission and tires, Leigh Anne said she and her husband have spent about $8,000 building the vehicle.
20 years ago — Officials plan to conduct an autopsy for an El Centro man who, according to police logs, struck his wife during an argument Thursday morning and fell to the floor dead.
A County Coroner’s Office investigator doesn’t suspect foul play in the death of Jimmy Chang, 42, of El Centro, who died about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
“We don’t know what’s wrong. We’re doing an autopsy tomorrow,” said Coroner Investigator David Champagne.
Chang may have exacerbated his condition. Chang and his wife had been arguing Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Champagne said. Police logs indicate the woman said Chang punched her, and then fell to the floor.
Champagne said police are investigating, but Chang may have only brushed his wife aside before leaving the room. Chang’s wife found him in the hallway and was performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him when she called for emergency crews, according to El Centro police dispatch logs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.