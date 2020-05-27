50 years ago — Two El Centro youths who, according to local police, “provided everything from heroin to pot,” were ordered sent to California Youth Authority by Juvenile Court Judge George R. Kirk this morning.
The brothers, Wayne Freeman, 18, and Guy Freeman, 16, were among those arrested in the annual pusher roundup last week. They were both formally charged with conspiracy “with numerous other persons” to sell marijuana and two charges of sale of marijuana to an undercover agent on Feb. 5 of this year.
Judge Kirk accepted the older brother as a juvenile rather than turning him over to Superior Court as an adult -- which he could have done -- and which could have resulted in a sentence in state prison.
40 years ago — Two step-brothers from Mexicali have been listed among those killed in a head-on collision Sunday on Highway 86, a mile north of Bannister Road.
Although earlier reports had indicated two persons had died in the mishap, the coroner’s office today said the total number killed was three.
The accident came on the heels of a spectacular collision earlier in the day in which five persons lost their lives in the fiery wreckage of two vehicles.
Sources said the eight deaths accounted for one of the worst accident-marred Memorial Day weekends in the history of Imperial County. Deputy Coroner Avis Crowder today indentified the three victims of Sunday night’s accident as Jesus Rodriguez, 54, and his step-brother, 36, both of Mexicali, and Raymundo Quesada, 17, of Brawley.
The California Highway Patrol said the accident occurred when Quesada’s vehicle slammed head-on into a vehicle driven by the elder Rodriguez brother. Quesada reportedly was traveling north in the southbound lane moments before the mishap.
Four passengers in Rodriguez’s vehicle sustained injuries. They were identified as Patroncinia Rodriguez, 43, and her daughter Christine, 6, and Christine Perez, 34, and her daughter Liliana, 4. Only Liliana Perez escaped with minor injuries. The other three victims were reported in “satisfactory condition” today following treatment for major injuries at Pioneers Memorial Hospital.
Crowder said the Rodriguez brothers died as a result of “lacerations of the heart, which were attributed to internal injuries of the chest.”
Quesada reportedly died of severe head injuries. The causes of death were released following autopsies on the three victims Monday. Crowder said the autopsies were performed by pathologist Dr. Rene Modgin.
30 years ago — A former Calipatria resident is shooting for the stars in Baltimore, Md., where he is working on the Hubble Space Telescope project, the most powerful astronomical observatory ever sent into orbit.
Astronomer Howard Lanning is one of 18 science operations specialist who schedule the dates the telescope will observe a particular start or galaxy.
Lanning was not working last Sunday when the Hubble Space Telescope transmitted its first images back to Earth, but he was delighted when he saw the results.
“It was far better than anything we could get on the ground. Knowing we will be able to improve it more, it means the quality is going to be spectacular,” Lanning said in a telephone interview from his office in the Space Telescope Institute located on the campus of Johns Hopkins University.
“It will advance astronomy enormously,” he added. “Being a part of this is really exciting. Especially when you have the astronomy background to really know what is going on. It is exciting to work with the telescope and see the data coming in.”
Hubble’s first pictures taken from its orbit 381 miles above Earth, showed bright, crisp stars against a black background. The photos were much clearer than those seen in a picture taken of the same stars by a ground telescope.
The telescope revealed information about Theta Carina, a Milky Way star cluster. It captured an unsuspected double star. An image that appeared in ground-based photos as a single star was shown clearly by Hubble as two separate stars.
Lanning said a highlight of his work was when he met the astronauts of the space shuttle Discovery who carried Hubble into space in April.
“I was able to meet with some of the astronauts personally,” he said. “I was able to show them what we are doing, and they show us what they did.”
20 years ago — When police here received a report of a subject with a knife and a victim with a stab wound Friday, they didn’t know what to expect when they arrived at the crime scene.
What they found was the suspect had reportedly been disarmed and separated from the victim by a woman who lives in the same housing complex as the victim.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday police responded to a report of a stabbing 508 E. Second St. Officers found the suspect, Francisco Garcia Flores, 65, of Calexico walking away from the scene.
Calexico police Sgt. A.D. Marquez said witnesses alleged Flores attacked a woman with a knife, Marquez added Flores had reportedly gone to the residence of his former girlfriend and accused her of seeing other people. Flores then allegedly pulled a knife and attempted to stab the woman, Eutimia Gaytan, 69, of Calexico.
Gaytan defended herself and ended up being slashed on the hand. She declined to be taken to the hospital by medical crews. Marquez said a 24-year old woman who lives in the housing complex near Gaytan managed to take the knife from Flores and push him away from the victim.
Marquez added police were surprised the woman was able to do so because of the size difference between her and Flores. He said the woman was about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds; Flores is 5 foot 8 inches tall and about 200 pounds.
Flores remained in county jail Saturday with his bail set at $250,000. He was booked on suspicion of attempted murder. Police recovered the knife and took Flores into custody without incident.
