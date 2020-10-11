50 years ago — Denise (Deni) Miller, a varsity cheerleader at Brawley Union High School who will celebrate her 17th birthday Wednesday, is the 1970 Cattle Call Queen.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Durwood Miller.
Her court is Teri Willingham, 16, daughter of Justice Court Judge and Mrs. H.A. Willingham, chosen first runner up; and Karen Nilson, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Nilson, named second runner up.
Miss Nilson’s twin sister, Rivon, was named “Miss Congeniality” by the 10 other contestants.
Queen Denise was crowned by the retiring queen, Joyce Warwick, in colorful ceremonies following a dinner Saturday evening at the Imperial Valley Country Club near Holtville.
The queen and her court will reign over this year’s Cattle Call Parade and Rodeo Nov. 7 and 8 in Brawley.
Queen Denise, a brown-haired, brown-eyed senior at BUHS, is a champion baton twirler and was the 1966 winner of the California Midwinter Baton Queen Contest.
She is a member and vice president of the Desert Dolls Drill Team, and her hobbies include swimming, water skiing, dancing and riding.
She has three horses: Lady, a registered quarter horse, Jadoe, a bay mare she described as “quarter type,” and Linda, a half Arabian, half thoroughbred.
As the awards in the various divisions were announced by James Bull, the master of ceremonies, it appeared almost a foregone conclusion that Miss Miller would be the new Cattle Call queen.
40 years ago — Don Sallee, a member of the Imperial Unified School board of trustees, was a teenager when he found the little black diary. It looked very much like a Bible.
“We were playing around in the canyon where they were excavating the Nimitz Boulevard in San Diego at that time,” he said, “and there I saw it – and I picked it up. It was written in 1872, at least that’s what is printed inside.”
From an inscription in the diary, it was owned by D.P. Lyons, a pastor of the Methodist Episcopal Church of Pleasants Plains, Ill. Open it up, and one enters a different world, an old world, and one meets a pastor who tried hard to take care of his flock.
On the first few pages, however, there is interesting printed information. For instance, the number of emigrants from Europe in 1872 included 115,415 from what was then called the “German Empire.” There were 63,995 from Ireland, 34,581 from England and others from 16 more countered for a total of 291,217. Of these, 109,000 settled in New York and 34,000 in Illinois. Only 2,500 went to California.
Lyons had kept a letter from his predecessor in the diary. It said: “Dear Brother: I left some wood on the parsonage lot which if you desire you can use and pay me what you think it is worth. I also left some canned fruit and potatoes in the cellar thinking they wouldn’t be in your way for a few days, also a coal heating stove in the back kitchen which we will remove as soon as I return. Yours in Jesus, John Everley.”
Also in the diary is a card of a Mrs. M. W. Musseller “fashionable miller and dressmaker… (who manufactured) bonnets, hats, flowers, curls” and lived in Chandlerville.
Lyons also kept in the diary a newspaper clipping which he may have used for a sermon, condemning the use of tobacco, snuff and cigars. Lyons made himself a note saying that in 1872, four times as much money was used for tobacco and “strong drink” as for bread.
The diary is divided into different sections in which members of the congregation, probationers, baptisms, collections, burials, cash account and “Freedman’s Aid Society” could be listed.
30 years ago — She loves rodeo, she speaks English and her surname is Jones.
But Lupita Jones Garay was born and reared in Mexicali. And last week she was chosen Miss Mexico.
“Curiosity was my major motivation,” she said in Spanish. “I said to myself, ‘If I can live out whatever a beauty contest is, even though they’re often criticized or not very well accepted, then why should I be content to simply have the desire to know what they’re all about?’”
Jones, whose paternal grandfather was from the United States, has been in only two beauty contests so far. The first contest was the Miss Baja California pageant, which she won last year. The second was the Miss Mexico contest.
Jones said she decided now was the time to compete in the national pageant because she was just a year shy of the upper age limit for Miss Mexico contestants, which is 24.
“I’ve dedicated more than half of my life to la charreria (Mexican rodeo), an activity that, well, has taken away the time I have to spend in other types of activities. I’m not complaining because I like it a lot. But I always wanted to learn ballet, to play the piano. There are a lot of things I would have liked to do, but couldn’t. Mexican rodeo is like being a firefighter, whenever they call you, you have to be there for the practices or for the demonstrations,”
Jones said she was nervous at the beginning of the national beauty pageant.
“When I arrived in Mexico City, I looked around at the girls and told myself, ‘Good God, this is going to be very difficult.’ Every state sends the best representatives it has, That’s when I told myself, ‘I think I’m going to concentrate on trying to do a good job, and I hope they recognize my work.’”
20 years ago — Will the prospect of a skate park in this city be another long unfulfilled promise to Imperial Valley youth or is this a project the Calexico Redevelopment Agency is going to complete?
The RDA board -- made up of Calexico City Council members -- made plans Tuesday to consider building a skate park in Calexico.
RDA member John Renison asked the board to allow selected RDA members and individuals from the city Recreation Commission to tour several skate parks in the San Diego area to get some ideas.
While a skate park has been built in Calipatria, it’s been a couple years since the El Centro City Council began talking about building a skate park. Several groups in El Centro met over the years but there appears to have been little progress regarding such a park. The Brawley City Council also has talked about building a skate park, but nothing has come to fruition.
The Calexico RDA hopes its project will turn out differently.
“I don’t want to be up here four years from now still working on this,” Renison said.
