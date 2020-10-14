50 years ago — Imperial County will observe National Navy Day Wednesday with an afternoon barbecue for enlisted personnel and an evening civic dinner for Naval and Air Force officials and civic leaders.
Highlighting the Navy Appreciation Day ceremonies will be the dedication of Imperial County’s highest peak to the Blue Angels Precision Flight Team. The Blue Angeles Team members will attend the ceremonies.
The day’s events, which will honor Navy and Air Force personnel stationed at the Naval Air Facility, are being hosted by the Board of Supervisors, the county chambers of commerce and the Navy League. The dedication of Blue Angels’ Peak will be performed by Raymond S. Langley, chairman of the Board of Supervisors. Main speaker for the evening will be Vice Adm. Bernard M. Stean, chief of Naval Air Training at Pensacola, Fla.
Blue Angels’ Peak, a previously un-named 4,548-foot peak in the southwestern section of the county, is being dedicated to the U.S. Navy and its Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Team by the people of Imperial County to show appreciation to all personnel at the Naval Air Facility.
The Board of Supervisors resolution dedicating Blue Angels’ Peak states they were “serving notice of the world that the people of Imperial County support the missions of the Navy and the Blue Angels.”
Groups being honored Wednesday include the NAF, Naval Aerospace Recovery Facility and the Air Force 6511 Test Group (Parachute). These groups operate under a joint Department of Defense Command at the local base.
The Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Team will be on hand for the ceremonies before flying to the Miramar Naval Air Station at San Diego for an air show.
40 years ago — A Brawley man who was sentenced to consecutive terms in state prison in 1976 for armed robbery was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon at the junction of the Alamo River and Holtville drain, sheriff’s deputies reported today.
Joe Varela, 33, had been shot twice in the head, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sgt. John Walsh. Both bullet wounds were described as small caliber. “There may be more, but we won’t know that until the autopsy is completed,” Walsh said.
Varela’s body was discovered in shallow water near the west bank of the Alamo River. Deputy Coroner David Obeso said it was impossible to determine if the body had floated to the location from the Holtville drain or whether the victim had been dumped in the river south of the junction.
The victim’s sister, Anna, had reported her brother missing on Oct. 8, after he failed to report to a state parole officer. In checking his movements, the sister told police her brother also had not been to the Calexico Methadone Clinic for addiction treatment in three days.
“Niko” Varela, as he was known to his friends, was last seen on Oct.4, according to his sister. His car was located near Eighth and Holt streets in El Centro on Oct. 7. Police said it appeared it had been parked there for some time.
Obeso said the body was clad only in Bermuda shorts and socks. It was not immediately disclosed how long it had been in the water.
The body was taken to Hems Bros. Mortuary, El Centro, and an autopsy was expected to be completed sometime today.
Initially, law enforcement officers were uncertain about the cause of death. Walsh said there were no visible signs of traumatic or other injuries. But the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and the location of the body prompted the coroner’s office to request X-rays be taken early this morning.
“It was the X-rays that revealed the bullet wounds,” Walsh said.
30 years ago — Trucks turning right from Highway 111 to Main Street have knocked so many bricks off the corner of a building that it no longer has a leg to stand on.
“The building is more likely to fall down now, with the damage to its support column, than before,” said Jim Robertson, county planning inspector, who in August, condemned the building and another unreinforced masonry building next door. The buildings, at 100 and 110 Main St., are vacant.
The support column that held up one end of the corner building is all but gone.
The owners appealed the condemnation notice in September, but their appeal was turned down, he said.
Six other buildings in the city that are unreinforced masonry structures were identified during the inspection in July, but those can be repaired, Robertson said. The condemned buildings have cracks, are unoccupied and are unsightly, he said.
“Force of habit is the only thing holding this building up,” he said. “It won’t take much of an earthquake to make that building collapse.”
The abandoned buildings at one time housed the Post Office, a grocery store, drug store and, most recently, a television repair shop, said City Clerk Margaret Hatfield.
The buildings were inspected because a new state law requires cities to record the number of unreinforced masonry buildings and either repair or tear them down, Hatfield said.
20 years ago — In a young ballerina’s life, there is one day that will stand out above the rest, one moment that will change her dancing life forever.
The accomplishment comes in the shape of a little pink pointe shoe, with long satin straps wrapped around the curved calves of a ballerina, clinging to her body as perfect as hand in glove.
There must be an unwritten rule in dancing that getting the first pair of pointe shoes is tantamount to going to the high school prom.
“I was so excited,” said 14-year-old Naomi Cowne of Imperial, remembering the moment she put on the first pair of those satin shoes. “I was so excited I practically slept with them that night.”
For 15-year-old Kate Lynn Higginbotham of Holtville the excitement of getting her pointe shoes turned into fear when she actually had to learn to be graceful leaping into the air and elegantly landing on her toes.
“It’s very scary,” Higgenbotham said while warming up for ballet class at Dancin’ Feet in El Centro. “When you first try it, you feel like you are so tall. They tell you to relevé and then come down, and you think, ‘They must be kidding.’”
Kate Lynn and classmate Marianne Dessert of El Centro were the only two girls in Monday night’s dance class with pointe shoes. The rest of the girls will have to wait to build up enough strength in their feet, legs and abdomens.
