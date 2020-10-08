50 years ago — Central Union High School’s entire student population was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after toilets in two men’s restrooms – one in the library building and one in the industrial arts building – were set on fire.
CUHS Principal Robert Stodola said over 2,000 students were herded from classrooms for 15-20 minutes while city firemen and policemen extinguished the fire. The fire, which occurred about 1:58 p.m., apparently was started by unknown persons throwing a flammable liquid -- probably lighter fluid -- followed by lit matches into the two commodes, a spokesman for the El Centro Fire Department said.
Two engine companies were sent to the schools and both returned to the fire station within an hour.
Damage apparently was restricted to the two commodes and paint on the restroom walls.
“I’m not aware of any flames at all,” Stodola said, “All we saw was smoke.”
Foremen said exhaust fans were used to get rid of the billowing black smoke.
The principal said school administrators were investigating the incident. However, he added, “I don’t even know if we have any red hot suspects yet.”
40 years ago — Three juveniles were arrested by Brawley police Tuesday on charges of extortion in connection with threats made against students at Brawley Union High School.
Police Lt. David Holt said today it is believed the three were members of a group of five youths who had been extorting lunch money from other students at the high school since the opening of the school term.
Most of the victims, he said were freshmen.
Holt said the juveniles are accused of threatening their victims with bodily harm if they refused to give them money. At least two of the suspects also are students.
According to the police lieutenant, this is the first time in his recollection where BUHS extortion victims have stepped forward to complain.
“We are going to act on it immediately,” Holt said. He urged anyone who may have been victimized to notify police.
One of the suspects also has been charged with battery.
BUHS Vice Principal Robert Farrell said the youths were arrested after two students were assaulted in a hallway at the high school.
30 years ago — Seeing her aunt’s casket at a funeral convinced 10-year-old Itzian Cota that her mother was dead. She was told her mother, though critically injured, survived the Sept. 1 car crash that killed her aunt.
But for three weeks the little girl refused to believe.
“The little one thinks that her mom died. It’s because they didn’t open the casket. She says her mother was in there,” said Petra Cota, a cousin who lives in El Centro, “She was real attached to her mother. Wherever Rosa went, she went with her.”
While their mother, Rosa Gaxiola, has lain critically injured in a Yuma hospital, Itzian and her five brothers and sisters have had little contact with her, they said through an interpreter in a recent interview. The three oldest children managed to obtain temporary visas to visit the mother, However, because they live in an apartment on the edge of Mexicali and have no telephone or car, they have been forced to go days without speaking to her or knowing of her condition.
“The times we don’t get to see her no one told us how she was doing,” said Rosa’s son, Dagoberto, a slender 17-year-old. The crash occurred on Interstate 8 near Winterhaven when a car driven by another man struck the car carrying Rosa and two relatives, Rigoberto and Irene Cota. Irene died at the scene, Rosa was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center and Rigoberto suffered a back injury but was not hospitalized.
The driver of the other car was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.
