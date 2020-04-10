50 years ago —The first Future Homemakers of America Club of Calexico High School was founded last fall. It has now become a chapter of the California FHA.
The founding members of this chapter, Sylvia Alvarez, Alice Cecena, Hortencia Lopez, Paula Lockhart, Hilda Vasquez, Elizabeth Gutierrez, Olga Arballo, Ana Figueroa, Alicia Calderon, Diana Ochoa, Adelina Berumen and Frances Figueroa, have “learning” and “service” as the two main goals of the club.
To carry their ideals into practice, the club decided to bake cookies for our soldiers who are now fighting in Vietnam as their first service project.
The baking was through the local Mother of Marines Club. By spending much of their lunch and afterschool hours, the 14 active members, under the constant advice of their homemaking teacher Mrs. Helen Tang, baked more than 100 dozen cookies for the soldiers.
Last Tuesday, Corporals Rodolpho Covarrubias, Freddie Parra and Joe Parra and Pvt. George Montoya came to Calexico High School and, representing the forces, accepted the gift from the club.
40 years ago — The Imperial Lions Club Wednesday night received a certificate of appreciation from the city for its involvement in community affairs.
Mayor Michael Kelley, in one of his last official acts as mayor, appeared at the meeting to present the certificate on behalf of the city.
Lev McIntosh, a member of Lions for 28 years, took the certificate.
Kelley cited the club’s work in eye conservation, work with the city’s young people and other beneficial campaigns.
Ted Gavett, deputy district governor, metropolitan region, of the San Diego Mission Lions Club, initiated two new members into the club, Bill Burton and Tom Stovall.
Acting president, Jim White, announced that the Imperial Club had raised $210 for the Imperial Valley Blind Center, which would be turned over to the El Centro Host Lions Club.
The money was raised at a recent free throw basketball shootout between members of the two clubs, with benefits to go to the blind center.
30 years ago — Researchers have recently uncovered a lethal deformity in a small percentage of fish larvae and eggs taken from the Salton Sea, but scientists do not yet know what caused the abnormality.
“There is no way of knowing what it is from,” said Kim Nicol, a state department of Fish and Game biologist in Indio. “It is something that needs to be researched in the wild in these species of fish.”
The abnormality was discovered by scientist from Occidental College working on a study commissioned by Fish and Game to determine how gradual increases in Salton Sea salinity affect eggs and larvae in three species of fish, according to Glenn Black, fisheries management supervisor for Southern California.
“(They are) looking at the effects of salinity on the eggs and larvae to determine what is the highest salinity they can tolerate so they can survive and grow, Black said of the work conducted by Margaret Matsui, who managed the study.
While Matsui found that high levels of salts do appear to cause some abnormalities in laboratory fish eggs, salinity does not appear to be the cause of the “lethal deformity” discovered in 6 percent to 11 percent of more than 10,000 eggs and larvae taken from the sea.
Corvina, croaker and sargo eggs were used in the study.
Matsui could not be reached for comment.
Nicol said that while some researchers believe pesticides or toxic chemicals are responsible, samples from the eggs do not seem to indicate they have been exposed to chemicals.
20 years ago — A demolition effort at the Simplot plant site on Danenberg Road in El Centro on Sunday morning failed to topple the 150-foot concrete silo that has been on the site since the 1960s.
Detonation occurred precisely at 7 a.m. as planned but did not deliver enough impact to topple the silo, which is constructed of steel beams and reinforced concrete.
After waiting the required 15 minutes after detonation, explosives specialist inspected the structure and discovered one of the steel beams had become dislodged in the initial blast and cut the cord to the remaining charges placed in the concrete.
“It was very disappointing,” said Rick Phillips, a spokesman for Simplot.
Philips said Simplot had the option to go into the structure before the blast and physically cut the beams and weaken the concrete but company officials thought that option would put employee safety at risk.
El Centro police and California Highway Patrol officers blocked traffic in the southeast area of El Centro and on Interstate 8 prior to the blast.
City Fire and Public Works departments also were on hand.
“We were very worried about onlookers,” Philips said. “We had a few people there setting up their cameras and we had to chase them away from the site. It’s a huge concern of ours.”
Philips said the company will develop a new demolition plan and is providing a 24-hour security system to ensure no one goes near the structure.
