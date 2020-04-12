50 years ago —Two Calexico youths are listed in “good” condition today in Calexico Hospital after they were injured in a single-car mishap at 3 p.m. Sunday on Heber road east of Aderholt Road near Calexico, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Injured were Leandro J. Gomez, 18, and his passenger Luis R. Avila, 21.
The CHP reported Gomez lost control of his vehicle and drove into a ditch while attempting a curve at an excessive speed.
In a second accident at 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the sand dune area east of Osborne Park near Glamis, a passenger in a dune buggy was knocked unconscious.
Treated at Pioneers Memorial Hospital was Harvey J. Emery, 29. He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Jean Floyd Bost, 37. Emery was sitting on the top of the dune buggy when it hit a bump, knocking him against the front roll bar, the CHP reported.
40 years ago — Wind-driven breakers Friday pounded at the Salton Sea dikes until they gave way, leaving breaks 40 feet long through which raging sea waters poured, inundating the waterfronts at Salton Sea Beach and Finger 5 at Desert Shores.
“It’s gone, The whole G..D… thing’s gone,” John Schwartz stood at the water’s edge in the middle of Salton Sea Beach’s Brawley Avenue late Friday and looked seaward at his Palm’s Motel and Trailer Park. “Here’s the rest of my guests coming out now.”
The guests, waist-deep in water, began a block-and-a-half wade to safety.
The Sheriff’s Office estimated 100 trailers and 25 to 50 homes were flooded in Salton Sea Beach and 24 trailers on Finger 5 at Desert Shores, where 40 feet of the seawall was broken.
Whipped by strong winds from the east, the water broke through the Salton Sea Beach dike in about a half-dozen places at the same time Friday morning.
“We couldn’t keep up with it,” Schwartz said. “I couldn’t fight it. I just have a dump truck and a tractor. I’ve held it for three years and that’s it. What you got to fight with? It wiped me out!”
30 years ago — A sheriff’s deputy who was being severely beaten by a man on Main Street early today was rescued by two California Highway Patrol officers who managed to subdue the suspect, authorities and a witness said.
Deputy Dharma Samra suffered numerous facial bruises and a twisted knee and was being treated in El Centro Regional Medical Center, Sheriff’s Sgt. William Hall said.
Meanwhile, a source in the Sheriff’s Office said deputies are angry over what they believe is a danger caused by a lack of manpower allotted for the early morning hours.
Sheriff Oren Fox said because of the county’s economic problems he has not been given extra deputies he has requested. Lack of funding for deputies is expected to come up during a candidate forum sponsored by the Sheriff’s Association tonight in El Centro Eagle Lodge.
Samra, the lone deputy on duty in the county’s southern section at 5 a.m. was investigating a report of a man slumped in the driver’s seat of a car when the driver reportedly attacked him, Sheriff’s Sgt. William Hall said.
“We received a call of a subject in a car behind Kennedy’s Market. Deputy Samra arrived, and as he got out of (his squad) the subject charged up to him and hit him in the eye,” Hall said. Though Samra returned a punch, the man knocked him to the ground and was punching him in the face when CHP officers Scott Oberg and Scott McNaughton arrived.
