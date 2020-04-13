50 years ago — Much faster reading of electrocardiogram heart tracing reports soon will be in effect at Pioneers Memorial Hospital. This will prove a special life-saving value in serious cases.
Monday evening, PMHD directors approved purchase of an EKG transmitter cart at an approximate cost of $5,060 to allow the heart tracing reports to be transmitted directly to University Hospital, San Diego, operated in conjunction with the University of California at San Diego.
Besides purchase of the EKG transmitter cart, the only other installation cost to the hospital will be $215 to install jacks, the board was informed.
At a previous meeting, Sister Mary Justin, PMH administrator, explained the transmitter will provide much faster than the present method of taking the EKGs to El Centro Community Hospital for reading.
In other action, directors approved the purchase of a blood sugar analyzer at an approximate cost of $2,500. It was pointed out laboratory tests at PMH almost have doubled in a year. The statistical report from July 1, 1969, to the end of March 1970 shows a total of 47,717 laboratory tests were given, compared to 28,476 within the same period in 1968-69.
40 years ago — An Imperial High School coed died in a single-car accident early Sunday during a desert drive with her boyfriend following high school prom.
The California Highway Patrol said Donna Louise was killed when the vehicle she was riding in went out of control and overturned on Superstition Mountain Road, west of El Centro. Deputy Coroner A.R. Crowder said Miss Mock was probably dead at the scene. The victim was not pronounced dead by the coroner’s office until sometime after the accident.
The coroner’s office said friends of the victim and her boyfriend put the couple in a station wagon and drove to El Centro. At the Imperial city limits, a sheriff’s unit was flagged down and the girl was pronounced dead. Still hospitalized today is Ronald Dearmore, 18. He reportedly suffered major injuries after his 1977 Chevrolet Cheyenne went out of control.
The CHP said Dearmore was traveling “westbound at a high rate of speed,” moments before the accident. When the vehicle overturned, Both Dearmore and the victim were ejected. Crowder said a preliminary examination has indicated Miss Mock died as a result of severe head injuries.
30 years ago — Tomato seeds that zoomed through outer space before dispersal to student scientists for planting nationwide were exposed to cosmic radiation that could produce a poisonous harvest, it was reported today.
Locally, the seeds are being grown in 14 El Centro elementary school classrooms and by students at Midway Continuation High School in Calipatria.
An unsigned memorandum from a National Aeronautics and Space Administration contractor described the danger as “remote” according to the Los Angeles Times, which obtained a copy of the memo. But it said the research director at Park Seed Co., which gave NASA the seeds, “seemed to favor against” eating the tomatoes.
Brad Rhodes, a Central Union High School freshman who is heading the experiment in the El Centro elementary schools, said he had no intention of eating the seeds as part of the experiment that calls for the schools to report on the harvest of the space crop in May.
Rhodes said he plans to extend the experiment by replanting the seeds taken from the space tomato crop because mutation usually appears in a third- or fourth- generation tomato. But Rhodes said he doesn’t believe the tomatoes with be harmful.
“If NASA didn’t think this was safe, they wouldn’t have sent the seeds out to students,” he said.
20 years ago — The restoration and repair of Carnegie Library and the old City Hall building in Calexico may not be as difficult as first thought.
Building professionals hired by the city have deemed both structures sound, said local architect Kent Hems this week. Hems, of Design Strategies in Calexico, along with an engineer from Curry Price Court, a San Diego-based firm specializing in the preservation and seismic study of structures such as Carnegie Library, determined both buildings are sound after a structural survey in February.
Carnegie Library and the former City Hall both sit unoccupied on the southeast corner of Heber Avenue and Fifth Street.
“The City had a report in ’93 that basically recommended (Carnegie Library) be torn down. Our findings were not supportive of that idea,” Hems said. “They’re not a hazard to the public as once thought.”
Hems said the city report questioning the safety of the old city library stated it was a hollow, clay tile structure. However, upon initial investigation by Hems and the Curry Price Court engineer, it was found the entire façade of the building had been strengthened by a three-inch coating of gunnite, a high-strength plaster sprayed onto the surface of the walls. He added the gunnite was also reinforced by steel rebar.
In addition to the gunnite and steel, two buttresses had been installed to brace the east wall of the library. “The wall had been strengthened after an earthquake in 1927,” he said. “There is a minor structural cracking, but it’s held up extremely well. From what I’ve read, back in ’27 it weathered some bad damage. The papers said it was all cracked up.”
