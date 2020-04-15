50 years ago — Students at San Diego State College, Imperial Valley campus, will conduct an “Environmental Teach-in” April 22 in conjunction with the national Earth Day, a protest against the deterioration of the environment.
Speakers and topics expected to be covered during the public teach-in, scheduled from 2 to 10 p.m., include John W. Burton, SDS professor of Spanish, who will explain the general pollution problem in Spanish; Barry Woody, El Centro cartographer, the misuse of the environment; Paul Benvenuti, Salton Sea National Wildlife Preserve biologist, conditions of the Salton Sea and its wildlife; and Steven Zdravecky, manager of the state Department of Human Resources Development in El Centro, pollution and pollution education.
Also Richard Hill, SDS professor of sociology, sociological implications of the pollution problem; Milton Nodaker, SDS student, pollution and the law (with films of water pollution); Wilton Hoy, naturalist at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona, how pollution effects wildlife and plants; Fred Singh, Imperial County health officer, pollution and health; and William Stadler Imperial Irrigation District public information officers, the local salt problem.
40 years ago — Some heavyweight talent arrived in El Centro today as the Department of Energy began a three-day seminar in “down-to-earth” uses of geothermal energy.
Scientists, engineers and project managers from far north as Dakota and as east as Texas were outlining projects for using the earth’s heat directly to grow roses, shrimp and heat downtown. Or in the case of El Centro, to convert the heat directly to cooling.
It was the semi-annual review of projects using geothermal direct heat applications. About 100 people were at the meeting at the Travel Lodge in El Centro.
The goal is to bring geothermal energy “down to earth,” according to Eric Paterson, project manager of the direct heat project for DOE. That goal is closer, he said, with the publication of three different “cook books” or design guides by experts working on geothermal projects.
The current projects funded by DOE can show that geothermal “can be engineered -- by any engineer, not just good engineers,” he continued.
The project manager’s job will be to find cost benefit, cost effectiveness and to show that the projects can be engineered, he continued.
He urged that the managers and engineers not become bogged down by the constraints and problems facing them while they struggle with the new catchword, technical and economical feasibility of the projects.
Their goal should be to “show that geothermal is the same as everything else so that engineers won’t have to look it (the word) up, so that investors can find advice and consumers don’t have to think about it.”
El Centro’s project to cool the Community Center on the eastside would show that it is feasible to make cool air by using heat. That’s not exactly a new concept. The old gas refrigerator used the same principle, in that case a tiny flame that forced refrigerants to circulate.
30 years ago — As sounds of classical music came from a piano, fourth-grade bilingual students at McKinley Elementary School in El Centro relaxed, then cleared their minds.
In front of them lay a blank piece of paper. Without hesitation, students began to draw whatever popped into their minds, using a variety of colored felt-tip pens. The only rules were to keep going until they were finished and to judge their work. The students not only enjoyed the exercise, but responded well to it, said their teachers, Carmen Nunez.
“Usually kids will say ‘I don’t know what to draw,’” said Nunez. “But after listening to the music, they knew what they wanted to do. Not one person said he didn’t know what to draw.”
The drawings, done last month, were on display this week at the Imperial County Office of Education. Students Thursday toured the office and talked about their work.
“You can draw what you want to,” said Socorro Rodriguez, 9. “You just draw whatever comes to your mind. There was no one to tell you what to do.”
Her classmate, 10-year-old Erhard Ludwig, drew his fantasy land. “They are some of my dreams,” said Erhard, who drew different sized circles intermixed with squiggly lines and rainbows. But it was a portrayal only he could understand. “It is like a summer day,” he tried to explain.
Erhard said he enjoyed the exercise “Everything you draw is right, nothing is wrong. It’s not like work.”
Alvis Harrington, 10, also said he enjoyed the freedom. “There was no one to boss us,” said Alvis. “No one to tell us to do this or that. I liked the music because it made everyone quiet,” he said. “It is easier to relax with music.”
Nunez agreed, “I think (the music) helped calm them and open up their minds. It helped them relax. And when you are relaxed you do more than when you are tense.”
20 years ago — Plans for a partnership to solve the nursing shortage in the Imperial Valley are being formulated by officials of Imperial Valley College, El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Hospital.
Kathy Berry, interim director of nursing and health technologies at IVC, presented a plan for the Imperial Valley Nursing Education Partnership to the college board Wednesday.
The board approved the plan. The plan has not been before either hospital board yet.
“Our nation is currently faced with a nursing shortage,” Berry said. “California is ranked 50th in nurses per 100 patients and the Imperial Valley is at a crisis level if nurses per patients. … We could sit around and walk about the nursing crisis and pray we all stay well and eat our vitamins, or we can begin to think outside the box. We have chosen the latter.”
