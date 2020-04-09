50 years ago — Marijuana estimated at 710 pounds, was uncovered Wednesday when Border Patrolman Hugh Graham spotted an unattended car 10 miles west of Calexico, according to Harry Surface of Border Patrol headquarters.
Surface reported the vehicle, a 1966 sedan, apparently entered the United States through the desert and then got “high-centered,” in the sand.
An inspection of the vehicle by Graham reportedly uncovered marijuana in the rear of the car. A man observed on the Mexican side carrying a rifle prompted Graham to radio for more personnel, Surface said.
A car on the Mexico side picked up the unidentified man and proceeded to Mexicali, where the two were arrested by federal police on suspicion of carrying drugs and a concealed weapon, Surface said.
Surface also praised the Mexican authorities for their assistance in the case and mentioned many of the drug cases are handled easily and quickly because of “the good cooperation between Mexico and Border Patrol authorities.”
It was the second discovery in four days by Border Patrol in the same general area. Friday, the Border Patrol stopped a vehicle crossing the border near Mt. Signal. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a record 2,312 pounds of marijuana and 900,000 dangerous pills.
40 years ago — Up until this week, members of the Holtville City Council were often referred to as “city fathers” or even “city dads.”
The voters changed all that Tuesday when they elected Colleen Ludwig, businesswoman, housewife and mother of five, to become Holtville’s first female city council member.
Ludwig ran second in a field of seven for the three seats on the board. She was edged out by banker Joe Patzloff, who was the top vote getter.
Running third was college instructor Stanley Banks. Larry Martinez, the only candidate marking a second run for the job, came in fourth.
The last time around, he ran third but then there were only two seats available. A retired carpenter, Bert Hutcherson ran fifth; teacher John Reschert was sixth, and Ira Hearen, a laboratory analyst, was seventh.
All of the winning candidates knocked on doors, but admitted Patzloff, “You think this is a small town until you try to walk over it.”
For instance, he said he spent 90 minutes covering the four-block length of one side of a street.
Ludwig would recommend running for office as a physical fitness project. She lost weight with her daily walking, she said. Some candidates may have been biting fingernails while listening to returns but Stanley Banks learned he had won from a neighbor when he got home after an evening class at the college.
30 years ago — About 200 people participated in Sports Festival III held Sunday in Hinojosa Park in Brawley. Events included a two-mile fun run, 10-kilometer run, 40-mile bicycle ride, volleyball tournament, horseshoe tournament and a basketball contest.
The festival, sponsored by Clinicas de Salud Del Pueblo and the Hidalgo Society, was held to raise money to provide scholarships for students for Brawley Union High School. The festival also helps to promote fitness and health.
The amount of money raised has not yet been determined.
Winners for the Sports Festival III include: Two mile fun run: Jerry Cecena, first place men division; Rocio Robles, women’s division. Ten kilometer run: Pablo Lynn, first place men’s division; Carmen Rojas, women’s division. Forty-mile bike ride: David Bailey, Robert Ramirez and Robert Kahler, winners for men’s division; Frances Ferrari, first place women’s division. Voleyball co-ed tournament: J.M. Carpets, first place; Vicious, second place. Horseshoe tournament: Juan Antunez and Balta Aguilera, first place team; Tino Gonzalez and Gilbert Vallarta, second place team. Hotshot basketball: Tony Godinez, winner of 9-12 year old age division; Melissa Gonzalez, winner of 13-15 year old age division; Juan Carbajal, winner of 16-17 year old division; Anastacio Quintal, winner of 18 and over division.
20 years old — Over spring break about 10 teenagers will partake in a three-day Explorer police academy that will include baton tactics and firearms safety training.
The department’s recently revived Explorer program run by Sgt. Mike Beltran.
Beltran, a veteran patrol officer with experience, coordinates the program, which has about 10 teenaged cadets, both male and female, involved.
Most of the cadets are students at El Centro high schools but one is a student at Imperial Valley College. Beltran explained that teens must join before they turn 18 and can still be cadets until they turn 20.
The 10 cadets involved have a serious interest in law enforcement and are part of the Explorer program to gain experience and “get a foot in the door,” said Merideth.
That’s what the Explorer program involves, he explained. “It gives them an understanding of what the job requires, and it gives them the motivation to go out and continue their education, which is something the Police Department stresses,” Merideth said.
Teens with the Explorer program also participate in the searches and enforcement details such as traffic control during El Centro’s Christmas parade and during the annual Children’s Festival.
El Centro Explorers also helped Holtville police during the Carrot Festival, Merideth said.
