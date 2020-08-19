50 years ago — Mrs. Babe Ruth, widow of one of baseball’s all-time great figures, arrived at the Imperial County Airport this morning to be on hand for the official opening of the Babe Ruth World Series in Brawley Friday.
Mrs. Ruth, now living in Manhattan, was greeted by members of the press and state and local Babe Ruth officials as she stepped off the Air West jet at 8 a.m. While in Imperial Valley she will be staying in Brawley to be near the many activities connected with the series.
Since her husband’s death nearly 22 years ago, Mrs. Ruth has been active in the promotions of the Babe Ruth baseball and travels almost constantly to act as hostess and guest speaker at league functions.
Baseball has been her love all her life. “Even before I met Babe,” she recalls, “I loved baseball.” Her life with the big hitter has given her a knowledge of the sport which enables her to rattle off ERA statistics, (earn run averages) win-loss records and players’ names with a rapidity that would baffle most sports editors.
40 years ago — An apparent breakup with a married boyfriend who refused to leave his wife preceded the suicide of an Arizona woman Saturday when she drove her car off a cliff on Mt. Springs grade, the Coroner’s Office said today.
“There is no substantiation to the reports that the victim had serious financial problems or was in trouble with the Internal Revenue Service. Based on information we received Monday, the woman broke up with her boyfriend on the morning her death,” Chief Deputy Coroner Sgt. John Walsh said today.
And despite earlier indication that the county Coroner’s Office would list the death was accidental, Walsh today said the death of Karen A. Patton, 33, of Yuma, “has officially been classified as suicide by motor vehicle.”
Mrs. Patton’s body was found Saturday afternoon on the sloping face of a cliff, about 300 feet below View Point Road. Nearby was the wreckage of a late model car registered to the victim’s parents, who manage a resort on the east bank of the Colorado River.
Initially, the Coroner’s Office reported the woman had apparently turned off Interstate 8 onto View Point Road, lost control of her car and plunged off the cliff. The California Highway Patrol, however, said there were tire marks at the scene indicating the woman had backed up a gravel road then suddenly accelerated straight ahead and off the cliff.
The CHP also reported there were some returned checks and a note from the IRS hinting the woman was going through a bad financial period.
30 years ago — Whoever first said heroes are hard to find knew what he was talking about.
Two men risked their own lives to save two other men from a truck that crashed into the Rockwood Canal near Brawley on Aug. 7. Neither was very enthusiastic about getting recognition for their heroism and, in some ways, seemed to avoid it.
Imperial Irrigation District trouble-shooter Carlton King really had no way to escape the notoriety he received for diving into the canal to save the two men. He was involved in the accident.
The pickup truck the men were in struck a district car and almost killed King before crossing Highway 78 and crashing into the treacherous waters. But King was aided by a passing motorist who dived into help him free the men from the truck and alone resuscitated the driver, who was unconscious and not breathing.
As authorities arrived, however, the man drove away. Who was he? King did not get his name and the California Highway Patrol, which investigated the crash, could not easily locate name either.
“I think that’s one of our guys,” Gold Fields Mine spokesman Bob Filler told a reporter last week.
20 years ago — There was a lot of talk at the latest meeting of the Project for Immigrant Lives Task Force, a lot of talk but no action.
That criticism was leveled at the task force by San Diego businessman John Hunter, who rhetorically asked what the task force has actually done other than talk.
He was told the group’s discussions are important. He also was told the Southern California Association of Governments -- the task force umbrella organization – might donate money in September toward his efforts in locating water in the desert for thirsty people.
He said he and friends have placed water jugs at around 100 sites in the desert. The success of those efforts is difficult to measure, Hunter said.
“We replace about 20 percent of them every time we go out,” he said. Hunter said getting help to distribute water is more important than getting money.
He then invited the more than 40 people present to show up at the Ocotillo Trailer Park and Motel at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon to help with his efforts. The meeting agenda included a briefing by El Centro Regional Medical Center Controller Theresa Farr on the cost of the hospital – which is owned by the city of El Centro -- to render care to illegal immigrants.
The costs were divided between total costs for illegals and those illegals who had contact with the U.S. Border Patrol prior to arriving at the hospital.
