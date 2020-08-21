50 years ago — At the Babe Ruth Baseball banquet Thursday night at Lions Memorial Center, there was a great deal of laughter and an under-lying feeling of anxiety. At Lions Field at 7:30 tonight, the laughter will be forgotten for the moment and the anxiety will give way to nervousness as teams representing Brawley and Ewing Township, N.J., take the field for the first game of the 19th annual World Series.
Nine days later, a new champion will be established and Babe Ruth International officials will turn their attentions toward Albuquerque, N.M., and the 20th renewal of the tournament.
For all but two of the nine teams entered in the Brawley event, the tournament will end before next Saturday’s finale. Although it is not a sudden death Series, it is extremely difficult for a team to lose its first game and come back to win the championship.
Once the first one is lost, there is an air of urgency to every contest thereafter and with the second defeat come elimination and a seat in the stands. So both Brawley and Ewing Township are expected to go with their best tonight in an attempt to pick up the initial victory. Both teams will play again Sunday, the winner in the opening game against Honolulu, Hawaii, and the loser in the second game.
40 years ago — The prosecution of a Seeley volunteer fireman has been temporary delayed pending completion of criminal proceedings in juvenile court, a sheriff’s investigator reports.
Deputy Michael Murphy said arson and conspiracy accusations against Gary David Hatfield Jr. were set aside Wednesday after it was determined the alleged offenses were committed when Hatfield was a juvenile.
Murphy said the matter must be turned over to the juvenile court and adult prosecution will be “temporarily delayed” while the district attorney’s office attempts to have the defendant found “unfit for trial as a juvenile.”
“We would then proceed on the original charges at the Municipal Court level,” Murphy said.
Hatfield was being held on $25,000 bail following his arrest Tuesday on suspicion of setting a brush fire April 25 in order to collect fire call pay. Included was an accusation that Hatfield conspired with other firemen to commit an act of arson.
30 years ago — The bright pink blotches floating near Red Hill Marina in 2-foot-wide oozing blobs impart an unnatural and sinister-looking sheen to the waters of the Salton Sea.
Considering the horse-barn stench steaming invisibly from the shaggy shoreline, you might expect Toxic Thing to rise, unprovoked from the shallow waters, towing B-movie queen Adrienne Barbeau to his murky lair.
“I don’t know what it is,” said Gary Jordan, a researcher at Moore Laboratory at Occidental College in Los Angeles, when asked what the pink blotches are.
“It might be muddy shoreline gunk picked up by the rivers that flow into the ponds.” Jordan studies the life of the sea. He has never witnessed the bubbly pink brew, but occasionally he sees red.
“Red is good,” Jordan said. “Red has to do with the large numbers of plankton out there. The plankton, he said is actually a large collection of microscopic marine animals which indicates the sea is alive and capable of providing nourishment.
It’s green that’s bad, said Jordan, distinguishing the red zooplankton from the goo that turns the water green and smells as bad as the stew of stinking pink. The green is algae, or phytoplankton.
“The algae down there creates one hell of a stench,” said Imperial County Parks and Recreation Department Ranger Edison McDaniel at nearby Red Hill Marina on the east side of the sea. “Especially with the fish decomposing.”
The green algae is most noted for killing huge numbers of fish in the sea.
“Millions of fish died this year (in the Salton Sea),” said Ken Vogel, manager of the Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge.
Dead fish, normally smaller and younger ones that live near the shore, have been washing up on about 20 miles of shoreline, from Poe Road to Wister, Vogel said. He described the ambient odor as “quite ripe.”
20 years ago — Inside a home on Wensley Avenue in El Centro, a group of angels waits to rescue a suffering child.
Jan Noblitt is the owner of the home and coordinator of Angels of Liberty Ministries, Imperial Valley chapter.
The group of eight El Centro women make the handmade guardian angel dolls to be distributed by the El Centro Police Department in cases as domestic violence. The dolls, each unique, also have been distributed to nursing homes and for the sick.
Angels of Liberty was created in 1994 through the efforts of Olene Hill Stoker of Auburn, Ala. Stocker’s program has been featured in Family Circle and Butterick magazines. From her home in Alabama, Stocker said she is overwhelmed at the pace at which the program is going.
“It is growing by leaps and bounds,” Stoker said in a thick Southern accent. “I have chapters in other counties. I’m just flabbergasted.”
