50 years ago — Marie (Mrs. William) Elfring of Ocotillo, during 24 years of her married life, faced the problems of being a Navy wife.
She and her husband were stationed in all four corners of the United States – Washington, Maine, California, and Florida -- and in Trinidad, British West Indies.
She is therefore qualified to advise young wives of military men. To those young ladies, away from home and often spending many months of their lives alone, Mrs. Elfring says: “Find a church home --one in which you can be of service. There’s always a place for a willing volunteer; as a teacher of Sunday school class, as a den mother or Brownie leader. You’ll make some of the dearest friends of your life among the volunteers. Your hours will be filled with activities, and the weeks of waiting for your man to come home will pass by. You will miss your husband, but as night comes you will be happily tired, knowing that you are doing something for God and your country.”
Born Marie Eileen Martin in San Diego in March 1918 she became interested in Christian education when only 11 years old, and at Scott Memorial Baptist Church, San Diego, she pursued the various courses of study available to the young people of the congregation.
40 years ago — The man whose body was found in the remains of a pickup truck scattered by an explosion Sunday at the naval bombing range near here, has been identified as Kim Robert Levalley, 26, of Irvine.
The identification was made public today by a spokesman for the Riverside County Coroner’s Office in Indio. Cause of death was listed as stab wounds to the chest. But Riverside County officials will neither confirm nor deny reports that Levalley’s death was a murder ordered by members of the “Mexican Mafia.”
A sheriff’s office investigator in Blythe said today nothing indicating a link between Levalley’s death and “an ordered hit” has been released. Informed sources, however, said tests taken by federal agents indicate Levalley and his pickup were blown up with a mixture of ammonia nitrate and diesel fuel ignited by a time fuse device.
Sources said Levalley was already dead when his body was placed in the truck and driven to the Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range in east Riverside County.
Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators also declined to confirm or deny reports that Levalley was a pilot who made frequent trips between Mexico and Palm Springs. It is believed Levalley was actually residing in Palm Springs at the time of his death.
Sources said sometime after Levalley was murdered, his body was taken to the bombing range. The victim’s pickup truck was driven on top of a bomb crater and exploded. The explosion scattered the vehicle over a wide area of the gunnery range and all of Levalley’s limbs were blown off.
The stab wounds were discovered during an autopsy performed on the remaining torso. Sources said destruction of the torso would more than likely have led to the incident being officially filed as a bombing accident.
30 years ago —An 18-year-old El Centro man was shot at least six times on a secluded road near Holtville in an execution-style manner, perhaps for $280 in cash his relatives said he had when they last saw him, Sheriff’s Sgt. William Hail said.
However, Hail stressed the robbery theory was only speculation based on the fact that no money or wallet was found on the body of Ramon Becerra Ordonez.
Ordonez’s body was found Sunday night near Hunt and Towland roads. The body was in a kneeling position with the head down. The body had three bullet wounds to the head and one each to the abdomen, chest and knee, Coroner Investigator Ralph Smith said.
Ordonez had been dead about 12 hours and his car, a 1979 Olds mobile Cutlass Supreme, was parked nearby. An execution-style slaying is likely “when you have six wounds and four of the six could be fatal and (you consider) the position the body was found in,” Hall said.
Asked about robbery as a motive, Hall added, “Hypes (drug addicts) will kill you for 10 bucks.” Hall said six shell casings from a 22-caliber semi-automatic pistol were found at the scene.
With the help of U.S. Border Patrol trackers, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed two sets of footprints led away from the area where Ordonez was shot.
20 years ago — For 19 years, Reggie Gomez patrolled the streets of Calexico, helping to serve and protect that city’s nearly 30,000 border residents.
In reality, however, Gomez was patrolling a city of anywhere from 100,000 to 150,000 people, as migrant workers, shoppers and tourists ventured north into Calexico from Mexicali and other areas of Mexico every day.
That 19-year history with the Calexico Police Department, where Gomez rose to the rank of administrative sergeant, came to an end when the 42-year old Calexico native started work July 3 as sparsely populated Calipatria’s fifth chief of police since the April 10, 1998, slaying of Police Chief J. Leonard Speer.
Cruising the streets of Calipatria Friday afternoon in one of the department’s two marked squad cars, Gomez wound his way from one end of the city to the other in less than five minutes, hitting speeds in excess of 15 miles per hour.
Populated by about 7,300 people, some 4,000 of the city’s residents are behind bars in Calipatria State Prison.
