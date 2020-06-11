50 years ago — Whether or not the Mexican red and black strike flag represents intimidation when used in the Imperial Valley soon will be up for decision before Superior Court judge Victor Gillespie in El Centro.
A prohibition against the flag’s use was part of a restraining order against the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Workers, Local P-78-B, in its strike against the Abatti onion shed which started May 7.
Although the strike ended June 4 when the onion packing shed stopped operations for the season, the issue of the flag remains to be decided.
In Mexico, after a strike had been officially certified by the government, the flag is posted and prevents anyone -- employer, employer representatives or worker -- from entering the premises as long as it is displayed.
Since most Imperial Valley farm workers are of Mexican origin the claim was made by F.D. McDaniel, attorney for Abatti, that its use represented intimidation based on what the flag means in Mexico.
40 years ago — Fernando Sanga, chairman of Imperial County Democratic Party, has indicated he may request a recount in the controversial 43rd Congressional District Democratic primary election won by Ku Klux Klan leader Tom Metzger.
In an interview this morning Sanga steadfastly insisted that he had come up with approximately 380 votes fewer in Imperial County for Metzger than the semiofficial results announced following the June 3 primary.
Sanga said he has recounted all 67 precincts here. Asked if it were possible that he may have erred in his calculations, Sanga replied “not unless my adding machine is all messed up … but that’s what I came up with.”
At the same time, Sanga questioned the effectiveness of County Clerk Harry Free. The Democratic Party chairman said he is waiting for canvassing to be completed Monday, when the election results become official. At that time, he’ll decide whether to seek a recount.
Metzger, state chairman of the KKK, won the Democratic primary by just 318 votes. This, an error in the tabulations could swing the party’s nomination to Edward Skagen, the party-backed candidate who finished second in the balloting.
Metzger polled 32,344 votes while Skagen received 32,026, and a third candidate, Hurbert Higgins, got 22,940.
30 years ago — A woman who offered a drink to a thirsty man got tied up, stabbed and had her car stolen Sunday.
Nancy Castillo, 47, was treated and released from Calexico Hospital after the man entered her home, tied her with an electrical cord, hit her on the head with a clay pot and stabbed her three times with scissors, according to police Sgt. Reggie Gomez.
“This poor woman was being a good Samaritan,” said Gomez.
Police today are looking for a Hispanic male, about 18 to 20 years old who was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans.
Police believe the man fled into Mexico because they recovered the woman’s car at Second Street and Andrade, two blocks from the border.
According to Gomez, the man approached Castillo asking for a drink of water. After getting a glass, she found the man entered her home. The man attacked Castillo and left her tied up. Castillo was able to free herself and run to a neighbor’s home where police were summoned.
Gomez said the police department is working with Mexicali authorities on the case.
20 years ago — Southwest High School was truly the home of the Eagles on Friday as graduation ceremonies were held for the first class to have attended all four years at the 4-year-old school.
One of those students was Lluvia Ramirez, 18, of El Centro. At Southwest she was an all-around athlete who played varsity soccer, volleyball, softball and boys’ junior varsity baseball as a second baseman.
Lluvia will be the first of her family to attend college. Her plans are to go to Northern Arizona University and study speech pathology so that she can work with disabled students on their communication disorders.
“My mother wanted to do that, but she couldn’t,” Lluvia said. “So I started getting into it, and I liked it.”
Meanwhile, back at Friday’s graduation, the gymnasium was packed with parents, friends and well-wishers who screamed, whistled and applauded as the class of 2000 walked in to the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance” played by the Southwest Ensemble.
During the ceremony, beach balls flew among the graduates and chants of “Hubba Hubba” -- referring to new principal Joe Evangelist -- were heard.
Valedictorian Kirin Gill and co-salutatorians Rebecca Lee and Raymond Pascual offered their words of wisdom.
Kirin quoted passages from the Robert Fulghum book “Everything I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” She urged her fellow graduates to share, play fair and live a balanced life. “Watch for traffic, hold hands and stick together,” she said.
Kirin praised the class of 2000 for having the first football team to beat cross-town rival Central Union High School and for being the first graduating class to have a teacher with the nickname, “Hubba Hubba.”
Rebecca gave thanks to parents, family, teachers, classmates and God. “If not for Him we would not be here,” she said, joking that it would ultimately be God’s will to decide if she would ever grow up to be big and tall.
Raymond said Friday night would be the last night of their high school days, which will now start to fade into memories. “We are the future, and we are responsible for the next generation, he said, adding the lessons, morals and values taught by parents and teachers must be retained.
