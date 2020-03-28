50 years ago — Calexico city council Thursday turned the operation of the city’s airport over to City Manager Prince Pierson with authority to enforce all regulations.
Councilmen also passed a series of motions to make the area in front of the airport administration building a public area, for the city to demolish the old building and for Calexico to take over the tie down and hangars.
The special council meeting was called for two basic reasons: uncertainty pertaining to the “expressed intent of the city council,” and renewed concern over a complaint filed with the Federal Aviations Agency.
The council at a meeting March 17 decided to take over the airport facilities, which originally has been leased to Almer Borges.
The city also decided to negotiate a new lease on a month-to-month basis with Borges until a long-term agreement could be reached and told city attorney Robert Fox to prepare a letter to Borges advising him of the termination of his lease but that the city would continue it on a month-to-month basis, based on the same terms and conditions
40 years ago — The city of Calexico will repair the roof and ceiling of the Calexico library next week according to Chris Burt, assistant city manager.
A waterlogged portion of the ceiling collapsed Wednesday, falling into the library and narrowly missing a library worker.
Librarian John Merkley speculated the rain Tuesday night leaked through a hole in the library roof left by the earthquake last October. A hole 3 feet long by an inch wide, in the roof is above the collapsed portion of the ceiling.
The waterlogged ceiling panel fell onto a desk where Pat Salgado was working. She was not injured, Merkley said the damaged roof was reported to the city management following the earthquake, but it was never repaired.
30 years ago — A two-member team from the Soviet Union visited the Imperial Valley Tuesday to exchange ideas on the treatment of drug and alcohol abuse, but that didn’t stop them from talking about the changes taking place in their homeland.
Dr, Victor Petrov, a psychiatrist, and his assistant, Nataly Chesnokova, came to the Valley to visit the Volunteers of America treatment center south of El Centro.
Since the Soviet Union has become a more open society, medical professionals have become interested in using U.S. models of rehabilitation and counseling to address the problem of alcohol addiction that has grown phenomenally in the Soviet Union, Petrov said.
The changes have also led to the first free election in the Soviet Union’s history, and Petrov compared the old electoral system with procedures used earlier this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.