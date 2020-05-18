50 years ago — A picketer at Webb Manufacturing Co. who allegedly struck a customer of the company with his sign has been arrested and arraigned on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Chief Coy Taylor said a police officer saw the Friday incident and arrested Eduardo Mendoza of El Centro, who gave his occupation as an unemployed welder.
Mendoza was held for preliminary hearing May 27, with bail set at $10,000. A union spokesman claimed Mendoza lifted the picket sign to ward off an expected blow from the customer James Mealey, whom the picketers claimed wielded a 4-pound shop hammer.
Taylor said part of the policeman’s view was blocked by the pickup truck, but he saw Mendoza wield the picket sign. Measley’s ear was cut, according to Taylor.
40 years ago — Sheriff’s investigators today said a federal warrant has been issued for Robert Louis Nicholas, 42, the last suspect being sought in connection with the $82,600 robbery of three Utah gold deals near Salton City last month.
Meanwhile, two men remain in custody on charges of conspiracy, interstate transportation in aid of racketeering and interstate transportation of stolen property following their separate arrests May 8 and over the weekend in connection with the gold scam.
Investigator Michael Murphy said the three are also under investigation for the alleged murder of their two partners, Harold Lee Towe, 49, and his wife Peggy Joan, 31, of Sacramento.
Towe and his wife were found shot to death alongside a main highway 75 miles south of Mexicali the day after the holdup, police said.
Aaron Lee Morris, 23, of Stockton, is currently in custody of FBI agents in Michigan following his arrest Friday.
Agents also reportedly recovered over $200,000 believed to be part of the money taken from the Utah gold investors.
Morris was arrested after Imperial County sheriff’s investigators and agents of the FBI received their first big break in the case, which eventually led to the arrest of Rudolph Marques Torres, 32, formerly of Stockton. Torres was arraigned in Sacramento following his arrest near Placerville. Bail reportedly has been set at $1 million.
Murphy said Morris will be returned to California for criminal prosecution, once the federal transfer process has been completed. Towe and his wife were buried last week in spare graveside ceremonies in Los Angeles and Grover City. Their bodies were transported to their respective home towns after Mexico authorities released the remains.
30 years ago — Another small earthquake rattled part of Imperial County Thursday, the second in a 2.5-hour span. However, no damage was reported, officials said.
The first quake, a magnitude 3.4 at 10:02 a.m., was followed by a second, magnitude 3.5 at 12:32 p.m., according to Robert Finn, spokesmen for California Institute of Technology in Pasadena.
The first quake was described as more of a loud jolt by persons as the scene, the second as more of a rolling motion. Both were centered nine miles west-northwest of El Centro, Finn said. The county Sheriff’s Department received no reports of quake damage.
20 years ago -- Although poor Medi-Cal and Medicare reimbursement still plagued Calexico Hospital during the year that ended June 30, the facility’s debt did not grow as much as officials had feared, according to an audit released Thursday.
Accountant Richard J. Kuhwarth of Grass Valley said his audit shows that as of June 30 the hospital’s debt stood at $3.26 million, nearly a quarter of a million dollars less than the $3.5 million hospital officials had projected.
“We’re not going further into debt,” said the Rev. Barry Vinyard, president of the Heffernan Memorial Hospital District. “We’re carrying a gigantic sack of rocks. But were not putting anymore rocks in the sack.”
Kuhwarth said his figures are preliminary because he still needs to include figures regarding the sale of hospital trailers to the city Redevelopment Agency last year. He said the audit showed the hospital sent out bills for $5.9 million in service provided by the 34-bed facility.
“Despite all the claims that people are not going to come to our hospital, this does not hold (true),” Vinyard said.
