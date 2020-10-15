50 years ago — A Superior Court jury this morning started to discuss the verdict in the case of Charles Berry Fishman, a former El Centro druggist charged with having sold some barbiturate sleeping pills without a prescription.
In effect the jury has to decide whether Fishman, 31, had been entrapped into providing the pills by the charms of attractive reserve Deputy Sheriff Nancy Bennett, a 22-year-old divorcee.
According to testimony given during the week-long trial — much of the time was spent in various delays and legal maneuvers — Fishman’s difficulties began soon after he arrived in El Centro last winter to open a new Green Cross pharmacy at a local Shopping Center.
Vincent Palacio, an investigator for the Sheriff’s Office, said he received a report from a member of the Calexico police to the effect that Fishman was suspected of being involved in restricted drugs and marijuana.
Palacio said he then contacted Ruben Landa, an agent of the state Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement. In turn they contacted Mrs. Bennett, who had just been named a reserve deputy, and decided to use her on the case.
Under California law, as explained to the jury by Judge Victor A. Gillespie, entrapment by a law officer is a valid defense only if it can be shown the initiative was taken by the officer to make a person commit a crime that would not have been committed without that initiative.
That was the crux of Fishman’s defense as presented by his attorney, Earl M. Price of Los Angeles.
Palacio and Landa were repeatedly questioned by attorney Price on the point. They both insisted that they had instructed Mrs. Bennett not to lead Fishman on but to have him take the initiative.
Mrs. Bennett was sent to the pharmacy on Feb. 5 with a prescription that had been provided by Dr. Burke E. Schoensee, the county medical examiner. It was for 15 barbiturate capsules. Palacio testified that he observed Mrs. Bennett go into the drug store and get the prescription filled. She stayed there for some time. Palacio was asked by attorney Price why it took so long. He replied that “it must have been a case of boy-meets-girl.”
40 years ago — The Imperial County Coroner’s Office today said the body of a young man recovered from the Eucalyptus Main Canal shortly before noon Tuesday has been identified as Casey Nugent, 17, Fresno.
And the California Highway Patrol says Nugent was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a grinding collision at the intersection of Austin and Keystone roads Monday evening.
Preliminary investigation indicates Nugent was hurled from the pickup truck in which he was riding. The victim reportedly landed in the concrete irrigation canal, but it is unknown whether he died of accident-related injuries or of drowning.
Nugent was the second fatality connected with the accident. Rodney Owen Ritter, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was discovered about 50 feet from the wreckage of his car.
According to CHP, Ritter was traveling alone along Keystone Road when his vehicle was struck broadside by a second vehicle driven by Robert Dean Carter Jr., 23.
Ritter’s vehicle reportedly skidded out of control, and then flipped over, ejecting Ritter. The car then came to rest along Keystone Road, west of the intersection.
30 years ago — A man who saw a van careen off Austin Road into the Central Main Canal Saturday jumped into the treacherous waters and pulled the driver out just as the vehicle filled with water.
“That gentleman came like an angel and saved my life,” said the van’s driver, Rajinder Sambhi, an El Centro physician. “If he hadn’t pulled me out, one more minute I would have died.”
The rescuer was Duke Merrill, 37, who lives near the crash site. Sambhi said Merrill jumped into the water to save him while Imperial County Fire Department officials, who had been working nearby, remained on the canal bank.
Sambhi said he was down to his last breath when Merrill smashed the rear window of the van and pulled him out.
“When the van was almost completely filled, and my mouth was filled with water, I thought I was probably going to drown and started saying my prayers,” Sambhi said.
Sambhi, 57, said he was southbound on Austin Road north of Evan Hewes Highway when he noticed railroad crossing gates across the road.
“I put on my brakes and then went absolutely out of control and skidded, then fell down into the canal. Slowly water started filling up (the van), I tried to open the doors, but they’re all electric and they wouldn’t open,” said Sambhi, who was home today recovering from bruises sustained in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.