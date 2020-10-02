50 years ago — Ask Andrew Ogilvie, 17, the American Field Service student living in Holtville what he misses most about his Australian homeland and he will tell you “meat.”
Meat is so cheap in Australia the natives nearly wallow in it. They eat it three times a day and apparently never get tired of it.
Sirloin costs about 50 cents a pound he said. One can get a good steak complete with three vegetables for 80 cents “at a hotel. It will cost $1 in a restaurant.”
A hotel is where one goes to drink in Australia.
The bars are in the hotel and one does not go to a hotel if one wants to sleep. One goes to a motel. When Andy says “bar” in his southern Australian accent, he seems to mean “hotel” and vice versa.
One could not sleep with all that drinking going on, Andy explained. The bars are closed at 10 p.m.
No women are allowed in the bars, he explained, and when he heard the women’s liberation groups would be very interested, he said, “Why?”
Andy, spending the school year in Holtville with the Charles Layton family, finds family life here much the same as in Australia “but the kids do more things.” School is easier and teachers are less authoritative than at the coed school he attended. The students wear uniforms, and the girls are not allowed to wear makeup to school.
They do wear makeup away from school, and if they want to look “ghastly,” Andy said he does not mind.
Despite the easy-going American teachers, Andy finds about the same amount of order or disorder at Holtville High as at his school, Kangaroo Inn (named after a nearby historical inn) near Queens.
Andy repeating his senior year at the Holtville school (AFS students often do) said girls are friendlier here.
Boys and girls in Australia in high school “could care less” about the opinion of the opposite sex, he said.
He fears he is being infected by the new American freedom. “I find myself becoming more interested in girls. In Australia, the girls could care less if they talked to me,” he explained.
One thing Andy does not miss are sheep raised on his parents 6,500-acre ranch. The Laytons also raise sheep.
“I don’t mind sheep, but they are stupid animals,” Andy explained.
Used to Australia’s wide open spaces, Andy finds Imperial Valleyites “walking over each other.”
40 years ago — Patti Mills, 19, is a 1979 graduate of Imperial High School and plans to pursue a career in agricultural financing. She has been attending Imperial Valley College and plans to return there in January. Meanwhile, she is competing for the title of Cattle Queen 1980.
Miss Mills daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Mills, has a Future Farmers of America state farmer degree and had been sectional sentinel, chapter secretary and treasurer. She had competed in projects for three years, won the horse proficiency award for two years and was delegate to the 1979 FFA national convention.
At school, she has been Associated Students vice president and treasurer, junior-class vice president. She was senior class committee member, won the 4-H bronze star, was varsity football and track statistician, was public address announcer for home track meets, was 1978 Girls’ State representative, is a life member of the California Scholarship Federation and for five years was a member of the Desert Dolls Drill Team.
Miss Mills has participated in gymkhanas since she was 8 and performed at numerous rodeos and junior rodeos with the Desert Dolls. For the past two years, she has been showing Western Pleasure and Equitation and Trait.
30 years ago — Danny Tirado will never forget the death and destruction he saw in the days following the 1985 Mexico City earthquake.
“It was incredible to see such devastation. It’s something that will stick in my mind for the rest of my life,” he said.
A native of Calexico, Tirado, 31, was recently named employee of the month by El Centro Regional Medical Center, where he is a pharmacist.
“After the earthquake, we received a call from colleagues in San Diego who said they were looking for bilingual pharmacists to go on an emergency basis,” Tirado said of his experience.
“Ray Arviso, my supervisor, was tied up so I offered to go.”
Tirado said, however, that he wasn’t prepared for what he saw.
Upon arriving in Mexico City, Tirado was immediately dispatched to the most poverty stricken area -- the Morelos district.
“I still can’t believe how things were. The poverty was unbelievable and the destruction … but despite the confusion and the chaos, everything was very well organized. Everyone seemed to know exactly what to do without us having to sit down and come up with a plan,” he said,
During his 10 days in the district, Tirado said he worked day and night through unimaginably bleak situations.
“We didn’t have water, the stench was horrible and the people never stopped coming. We saw hundreds each day. Every day they kept coming,” he said.
Tirado said he found it difficult to put the experience behind him when he returned to the comfortable surroundings of the hospital and home in Calexico.
I became attached to some of the people. There were some of the residents who started helping us, keeping the people in line, running errands. I got to know a lot of them and even now keep in contact with some by phone and by mail. I learned to appreciate what we have here. So many times we take things for granted,” he said.
