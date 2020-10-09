50 years ago — Mrs. Merry Baxter, Imperial Valley Press women’s editor, received a handclasp and a citation for outstanding achievement from Paul Messmer of Washington, D.C., a member of President Nixon’s Committee on Employment of the Physically Handicapped, during a conference of the Governor’s Committee and National Rehabilitations Workers in Hotel El Cortez, San Diego. Mrs. Baxter was earlier named as El Centro Pilot Club and District 12 Pilot International Handicapped Worker of Achievement.
Before attending Ventura College as a vocational rehabilitation student, Mrs. Baxter had received several awards and citations for her work in helping, indirectly, to rehabilitate disabled persons. Mrs. Paul Steward, president of the Pilot Club of El Centro, and Mrs. Orville Jones, immediate past president, accompanied her to San Diego for the presentation, which was made as a kickoff for National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week observance this week.
40 years ago — Twenty-three Cubans arrived at the El Centro Alien Detention Center early this morning from a Lewisburg, Pa., federal prison.
Accompanied by five federal marshals, the Cubans flew in on a chartered plane, landing about 1:30 a.m. at the Imperial County Airport.
Today they were locked in a dormitory. Peter Larrabee, center supervisor, said the refugees will stay “as long as I have to keep them there.”
He called the new inmates “bad actors” who showed “no respect for my officers.”
All of the Cubans were involved in a riot at the refugee center in Indian Gap. Pa., Larrabee said. Since the riot, the Cubans had been isolated at the federal prison.
“I don’t know what I am supposed to do with them,” Larrabee said.
The local detention center is not a maximum security facility. Aliens are kept in grounds with easily scaled fences -- no gun towers. The detention officers do not wear guns.
While at the detention center, the Cubans will be will be segregated from the regular jail population, said Larrabee,
Larrabee did not rule out more Cubans in the near future.
“We got these (inmates) without warning,” he said.
He received a call late Wednesday afternoon from a regional officer of the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS).
As Larrabee related the story, the regional officer asked, “Are you sitting down?”
Then he informed Larrabee the Cubans were on the way. The regional officer confided that he did not know where they were coming from.
The El Centro center, with a capacity of over 600 inmates, has about 100 inmates, in addition to the Cubans. The INS still has 8,000 Cubans confined at Fort Chaffee, Ark., said Larrabee, and the government has to do something with them.
But while the U.S. State Department and other federal agencies have been issuing press releases, the problem has been dumped on INS, he said.
Some of the Cubans may have criminal records beyond the rioting at Indian Gap, Larrabee said.
However, until he goes through the files, he will not be able to tell what their backgrounds are, he continued.
30 years ago — Four Imperial youths were injured Monday when a car they were riding in went through a stop sign, struck a concrete canal embankment and burst into flames, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Though the occupants managed to flee the car before it caught fire, the driver and one of his passengers were hospitalized, Highway Patrol Officer John Espinosa reported.
The driver, Bobby Lee White, 18, of Imperial is suspected of driving while intoxicated and may face a charge of felony drunken driving.
The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. when a car driven by White was southbound on Nance Road and failed to stop for a stop sign at Worthington Road. The car was traveling at an estimated speed of 60 mph.
White and passenger Roberto Andrade, 17, were reported in stable condition today at El Centro Regional Medical Center, a nursing supervisor said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
The two other passengers, Benny Sandoval, 19, and Eric Milan, 18, received minor injuries but refused treatment, Espinosa reported.
20 years ago — Drive on Cesar Chavez Street here past Miguel Hidalgo Elementary School and your eyes are likely to be drawn to an image of the farm labor leader for which the street was named as he watches over the city.
It is an image that shows a graying Chavez standing in red-shaded fields that seem to blend with his clothing. There is a look of concern and a gleam of hope in his eyes.
Those familiar with the image know it to be a painting by Simon Silva. But this image of Chavez, a copy of Silva’s work, which covers a section of a Hidalgo classroom outside wall that faces the recently named Cesar Chavez Street.
Amidon, 45, was commissioned by the Brawley Elementary School District to do the painting to celebrate the recent renaming of 10th Street in honor of Chavez. On one recent day, Amidon was at Hidalgo school to talk about his work and to autograph the painting.
“It’s an accomplishment,” he said of the work. “Hopefully everyone can do it and feel positive.”
“I just wanted to do Mr. Silva justice,” Amidon said in speaking to the acclaimed artist and Imperial Valley native whose work Amidon copied on a much larger canvas -- the wall -- “I just wanted to duplicate it as best I could.”
That was not easy task.
The wall is rough, covered with stucco and pockmarked with cracks and crevices. Amidon had to work with scaffolding and up close over several days.
