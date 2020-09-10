50 years ago — “I was in the seventh grade when I told my father that he didn’t have to worry about putting me through college. I was going to go through on a football scholarship.”
Mike Franks, All-American quarterback as a sophomore in 1969 at Eastern New Mexico University, and his pretty blonde wife, Linda, sat side by side on the couch in their apartment at Eastern.
“My father was a big help to me,” Franks went on, “He was never too tired to play catch with me, or run patterns for me when he came home from work. In fact, the first present he gave me when I was a baby was a regulation-size football. I was only 4 inches longer that it was.” A graduate of Brawley Union High School, Franks attended Washington State University as a freshman on a football scholarship.
“At the end of the freshman season, they decided to make me into a defensive back, and finally they told me I’d never be a football player.”
Less than two years later, after an outstanding season as the starting quarterback for the Eastern Greyhounds, he was named to the NAIA All-American Honorable Mention list. He had passed for 1,926 yards, rushed for an additional 101 yards, and set eight university records with a team that won just three games.
“It was completely unexpected,” Franks said of the national honor. “I had no idea I was even being considered. I always felt for a quarterback to get this kind of recognition he had to have a winning season.
“Of course, my dream all my life was to be an All-American, so I was very happy to be honored. But that was last year, and a lot more is going to be expected of me this year. Now I feel I have to prove myself all over.”
Franks said he feels he has prepared himself better this year. He feels he is in better shape going into the start of fall drills, and the year’s experience he gained last season should have him more mentally prepared.
“You don’t have time to think about records, or yardage, during the game,” he said. “You have to be thinking for 11 players while you’re on the field, and anything that comes as a result of trying to win the game is just extra.
“Winning is the only thing that counts for me. Sure I was happy to make All-American, but I would have been a lot happier if we had gone 8-2, or 10-0 last season, even if no one knew my name.” Eastern finished the season at 3-7 and later forfeited two wins because of an ineligible player.
40 years ago — According to his wife, Evelyn, Jim Johnson had always wanted to own a skating rink. Saturday he observed his first anniversary as owner and manager of the Ups and Downs Roller Bowl in Imperial.
Now that he has fulfilled his major dream, does Johnson passively sit back and let things roll on around him? No, he holds skating marathons for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. On June 30, he sponsored an eight-hour skate-a-thon just two months after the first.
Johnson says, “We didn’t do as well as we should have the first time, I thought. So we had another one.” The two skate–a –thons combined earned over $5,700, or about one-sixth of the total amount raised by the local Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon, according to Johnson.
Among his various activities to promote the telethon were arraigning for refreshments by Norm Lassey and the Pepsi-Cola Corp. McDonald’s Hamburgers and Jack-in-the-Box; arranging and donating prizes, and promoting the skate-a-thon on radio and newspaper, and announcing it at every skate session.
Johnson says it was a lot of work “pushing the kids to keep interested.”
“The ones that were really interested went out and worked (at getting pledges),” he says. Evidently Cindy Fowler of El Centro was extremely interested. During the first skate-a-thon she collected $423 in sponsors, and in the second event more than doubled that sum with a total of $1,114.
Johnson says, “Not enough parents take an interest in their kids’ activities.” He said he feels parents should see that their children get involved in something worthwhile.
20 years ago — A pilot program agreement involving 17 federal agencies and the Imperial County Enterprise Community, which is expected to further Imperial County’s economic development was signed Friday.
Federal officials representing the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the White House and the staff of the vice president were among many local officials on hand for the signing ceremony of the Southwest Border Initiative and interagency task force for the economic development of the Southwest border.
“What the initiative hopes to do is to take the four pilot communities … and focus multiple federal agency efforts on four major projects,” said Maria Matthews, deputy administrator of the USDA Rural Development’s Office of Community Development in Washington, D.C.
“What that will help us do is it will help us study what some of the fiscal barriers are and also help us focus and make sure we all really work together as federal agencies to help this community succeed in these projects. If that all works well, and it looks like it’s going to … then we will expand that to other communities within 150 miles of the Southwest border.”
“We think it can have a tremendous effect,” Matthews said. “This is going to be the showcase event for the Southwest border communities, who are finally getting the attention we deserve in Washington, as a region.”
