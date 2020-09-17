50 years ago — Five thousand people jammed Heber Park in Calexico Wednesday for the Fiesta Patrias celebration of Mexico’s Independence Day.
The festivities, which started at noon, were sponsored by the Comite Pro-Fiesta Patrias Mexicanas y Culturales de Calexico.
The big crowds began to gather about 6 p.m. in anticipation of the evening’s activities, the highlight being a 20-foor fireworks display donated by the Mexicali municipality.
Booths had been set up offering cold drinks, Mexican food, pastries and noise makers. Most booths were sponsoring local organizations such as Pop Warner football, high school scholarships and youth activities.
A group called the “Eight Balls,” sponsored by local clubs, was seeking funds to support a $100 scholarship and Christmas gifts for needy families.
In conjunction with the festival, new Calexico area teachers held their annual Welcome Teacher get-together. As guests of the Chamber of Commerce, the teachers were able to mingle with the people and meet parents of students.
Miss Beatriz Castro was crowned “Miss Independence.” Her princesses were Belen Torres, Esther Salgado and Palmira Moreno. The young ladies were presented with bouquets of roses and a trophy.
Miss Castro was crowned by last year’s queen, Miss Gloria Ontiveros. The girls then were seated on the bandstand to observe the entire evening’s fun.
Mariachis, folk dancers and Mexican entertainers presented a two-hour program. During the festivities, Miss Lupe Quintero, Chicano Student Movement of Atzlan (MECHA), asked that a minute of silence be observed in memory of Ruben Salazar, the Los Angeles Times reporter killed during the East Los Angeles riots, Aug. 29.
At 10:30 p.m. a firework display was set off that drew repeated applause from the crowd. Most of the people who came early did not wane and stayed through the end. Sources at the festivities estimated the fiesta drew 10,000 Imperial and Mexicali Valley residents.
40 years ago — A parade and a fireworks display were several of the activities taking place Tuesday night to commemorate Mexican Independence Day.
Jackie Bielma was crowned queen of the festivities. Some 30 food and drink stands were set up at Rockwood Plaza to serve the estimated 8,000 people in attendance, said Mayor Fernando I. Arguelles.
“I heard a lot of comments from people who said they were happy they came because there was more food and community participation. It was more family style,” Arguelles said.
Enrique Gomes, representative of Baja California Gov. Roberto de la Madrid was impressed with the festivities and said the celebration was on a grander scale than in Mexicali. Gomez said the governor might be able to come next year and that Mexicali will help more with the celebration.
Calexico Mexican Consul Horacio Chaves gave the traditional Mexican “grito” of Independence at 10 p.m. Minutes later, “El Castillo,” a huge fireworks display donated by Mexican officials, was set off, delighting the thousands of spectators. Earlier, the state Ballet de Folklorico entertained the crowd, drawing continuous applause from the spectators. Mariachi bands also played throughout the night. An eight-entry parade kicked off the festivities Tuesday evening by traveling from the park, going downtown and then back to the park.
20 years ago — When Josefina Wendell, the new English as a Second Language coordinator at Imperial Valley College, first enrolled at IVC, she’d spent the previous six years as a farm worker in Southern California’s fields.
After immigrating from Mexico at 15, Wendell worked up to 14 hours a day in the fields, many times getting up at 2 a.m. to go to work. Her severe allergies required her to wear handkerchiefs over her face and still her eyes were red and watering.
She spoke no English and didn’t attend school.
Today Wendell, 47, is helping students like the one she once was to learn English and graduate from IVC. A far cry from the 21-year-old farm worker who spoke no English, Wendell now hold a master’s degree in ESL and devoted herself to helping students in the same position in which she once found herself. It hasn’t been easy getting to this point. Initially, Wendell didn’t plan to take her education beyond learning English when her sister persuaded her to register for courses at IVC 26 years ago.
“I wanted just to learn English so I could work in a store. That was my goal in the beginning,” Wendell said. She signed up for every English class she could fit into her schedule.
“I thought I was gonna go crazy. The first three months were very difficult for me,” she said.
“I wanted to quit every day after class. I felt that it was too much for me. It was overwhelming. And my sister said, ‘Oh no. You’re not going to quit on me,’” Wendell remembered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.