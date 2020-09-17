Today

Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 111F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A clear sky. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High near 110F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.