50 years ago — A 15-year-old Riverside boy has been ordered held in Riverside County Jail on suspicion of the alleged stabbing death of William G. Robinson, former El Centro high school athlete.
The youth, was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday by Riverside police officers and was ordered held for further investigation at a juvenile court hearing this morning.
Robinson, a 20-year-old University of California, Riverside student, apparently was stabbed to death late Saturday during a fight in the Casa Blanca section of the city, where he resided.
The California state champion in the 100- and 200-yard dashes while a member of the Central Union High School track team in 1969, Robinson was pronounced dead at Riverside Community Hospital, and homicide detective Max Roundy said the size of the wound led investigating officer to believe the weapon used was a Phillips-head screwdriver, large ice pick or similar instrument. No weapon has been found, however.
Under provisions of the juvenile code, Ruff was entitled to a detention hearing within 18 hours of his arrest. That condition was met with this morning’s hearing. Riverside County’s Chief Probation Officer Bert Van Horn said further action would be taken at the direction of juvenile court officials.
40 years ago — Former President Gerald R. Ford will be in the Imperial Valley Saturday on behalf of Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign.
Ford’s stop here will be the first of many throughout the country to promote the Reagan for President Campaign.
A rally will be held at the Imperial Airport beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with the former president expected to arrive by chartered plane at 6:30 p.m.
The Republican Central Committee will host the rally, and according to Nancy Murray, publicity chairperson for the group, also invited are U.S. Rep. Clair Burgener, state Sen. Bill Craven and Assemblyman Dave Kelley. Ford’s visit, his first to the Valley since he was president, also is scheduled to include a fundraising event.
A cocktail party for Republican associates will be at the El Centro home of John Veysey following the rally. Republican gold card members will be attending the party.
In order to become a gold care member an individual must have made a contribution of at least $250 to the Republican Party, enabling them to attend all gold card functions, according to a spokesman for the Republican Central Committee in El Centro.
Ford is scheduled to speak at the rally and the cocktail party. Following the cocktail party, he will return to Palm Springs.
Murray said a decorated flatbed truck will be at the airport to greet the former president, complete with a pep band, balloons and refreshments. Several other bands are lined up for the event as well, she said.
20 years ago — As dawn broke over the Imperial Valley this morning, members of the Lankford family of El Cento crouched low in a barren field near here, waiting.
Minutes after the first rays of the new day’s sun – shortly before 6 – a once calm sky over the field off Highway 115 and Keystone Road became a hornet’s nest of activity as dove scattered to and fro in an attempt to avoid the onslaught of buckshot fired from the Lankfords’ shotguns.
Today is the opening of dove-hunting season, and fields, river valleys and other wild areas throughout Imperial County were ground zero for a mass influx of hunters from all over the Valley and the western United States – all in search of mourning dove, and the more highly prized white-winged dove.
John Lankford, the patriarch of the Lankford clan who claims he hasn’t missed opening day of dove season in 40 years, gathered his four sons and one grandson for what has come to be a family tradition. “That’s the only reason I come anymore. The kids are out there shooting, and I’m just back here relaxing,” John Lankford said, while seated in a lawn chair, leaning against his red pickup.
John said he’s been bringing his eldest son, Carl Lankford, since Carl was 3 or 4 years old.
Said Carl: “I mostly come just to be with family. We usually bring all the kids out but not on opening day. There’s too many crazy shooters out here.”
Further along the edge of the field was 27-year-old Mike Lankford and his son Brayden, 4. As Mike awaited a flock of doves, Brayden was toying with two birds his father had bagged only minutes earlier.
When asked what he liked about dove hunting, Brayden said, “It’s good. I think it’s cool.”
