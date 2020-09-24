50 years ago — Imperial Valleyites from two camps — both pro and anti-Establishment – turned out in droves to meet Gov. Ronald Reagan upon his arrival at Imperial County Airport Wednesday afternoon.
Quite graphically, supporters and hecklers segregated themselves at the terminal building –with Reagan’s opposition standing on the building’s left waving signs supporting Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jesse Unruh and other signs relating the holders’ opinion of the governor.
Some read, “Reaganism, Fascism,” “Reagan Realize the Time?” “Reconsider, Ronnie Your Priorities – Legislate Now for the Environment,” “Thanks for Selling Out Education Ron,” and “We Need a Rerun.”
One very impartial sign standing out in the midst of the others, said simply “Hi, Gov.”
Although rumors spread of infiltration by outside agitators, most of the vocal opposition was from about 75 members of the Imperial Valley College Young Democrats and MECHA organizations.
Gasper Raya, who claimed to be a Brawleyite on quarter break from the University of California at Berkeley, said about four or five other students from that school — all Imperial Valley natives — also were at the rally.
The IVC students said they planned to make “no problems” and did not expect to speak to the governor.
“But if he tries to talk with us, we’ll talk with him,” one said.
As the crowd gained size during the 45-minute wait between Reagan’s publicized time of arrival (5:15) and his actual appearance, cries of “Chicano power” “raza” and “huelga” emitted from the student group. Spectators on the “right” merely watched and waited patiently for the governor. During the wait, an admitted “impromptu” band played knee slapping sounds to entertain the crowd.
40 years ago — Jane Glenn, a junior at Central Union High School, was introduced Tuesday night at a joint school board meeting of CUHS District and El Centro School District. She is the new high school representative to the CUHS board and, as such, will report on school activities.
Active in school affairs, Miss Glenn said she plans to “report on what’s really going on.”
Turning to other school matters, Richard H. Brautigam, superintendent, informed the CUHS board that monthly health insurance rate per teacher was increased by the insurance company by $11.07 after contracts had been signed. To continue coverage now would mean $10,000 added to the school budget.
As Brautigam pointed out, “There’s two ways to look at this. One: ‘A contract is a contract,’ or the contract was reached on phony data …(it was) not the right situation at the right time.”
Brautigam’s major concern is that the high school faculty ratified their contracts on the assumption that it would cost $110.7 monthly for full coverage for insurance. He added that’s “not so,” with the $11.07 additional monthly charge. The matter was taken under advisement by the board. Brautigam is meeting today with teachers.
20 years ago — The beginning of an aquatic wonderland designed to improve the quality of the New River and Salton Sea was in the hands of people like 12-year-old Joseph Lynch on Saturday.
Joseph and dozens of elementary, high school and college students from throughout the Imperial Valley, came together early that day for their role in the eight-acre, wetlands project west of Imperial.
As the day got under way, students had their hands in the dirt, planting trees that will surround the 68-acre site.
This wetlands and a seven-acre wetlands in Brawley are part of a $3.7 million project to improve the quality of water flowing through the Imperial Valley and to better environmental conditions for wildlife, mainly avian and fish populations.
The wetlands are a series of sedimentation ponds designed to remove unwanted contaminants from the water. The Imperial site is next to the so-called Rice 3 Drain. The drain is one of the Valley’s larger agricultural drains that empties into the New River but will eventually be used to help clean the New River.
Leon Lesicka, a founding member of Desert Wildlife Unlimited and member of the Citizen Congressional Task Force on the New River, said because local students have offered to help plant the trees it will give the project a special touch.
“This is hands-on community involvement,” Lesicka said. “Ten years from now they will be able to come back here and remember what they’ve done to help.”
Joseph and his twin brother, Josh, were curious about how deep the large sediment pond was and how long it took to fill.
Lesicka told them it was about 9 feet deep and took roughly 10 days to fill.
Satisfied with their answer the boys continued planting trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.