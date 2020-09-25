50 years ago — Janet Blevins, a 16-year-old Brawley Union High School senior, is the eighth Valley lass to enter competition for the 1970 Cattle Call Queen crown.
An accomplished rider and “all outdoor sports” enthusiast, the young lady has her sights set on becoming a physician because she “likes to help people.” She has not chosen her college as yet, though.
The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Blevins, Brawley, Janet has ridden in the last four Cattle Call parades. She is a member of the Desert Dolls riding group.
Janet has her own quarter horse, “Shotgun,” who is now 8.
A rider the past five years, she has taken part in a number of horse shows, parades and gymkhanas and admits she has won “quite a few” ribbons and trophies.
When asked what the main deciding factor was in her entering the 1970 Cattle Call Queen competition, Janet replied “to try and see what would happen, and to meet the other girls.”
Wanda Sue Hobbs, 16, says she has “always wanted to be a rodeo queen.” She is the seventh young lady to enter the Cattle Call Queen competition this year.
The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. B.O. Hobbs, 1915 Johnson Lane, El Centro, Wanda is a sophomore at Central Union High School.
The 1970 queen will be crowned at a banquet scheduled Oct. 10 at the Imperial Valley County Club near Holtville.
40 years ago — The county will move into the new jail next week, almost a year later than expected. Although the county is not yet entirely satisfied with all the work on the $7 million project, the Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday the building was suitable for occupancy.
The Sheriff’s Office will start moving into the new facility on Applestill Road in rural El Centro next Wednesday.
However, the board has not finally accepted the building yet and is still requiring the contractor, PK Construction Co., to make further modifications.
The new facility will house both the jail and the sheriff’s administrative facility. The jail will hold 190 inmates and require an extra 40 deputies to operate.
The supervisors increased the Sheriff’s Office by 40 deputies last year because the jail was supposed to be opened last January. However, the project has been plagued by a variety of construction delays.
20 years ago — The Imperial Valley’s own Donal Logue, an actor whose career has taken a dramatic leap in the last few months, gave movie-goers here a little taste of Hollywood on Saturday night.
Logue’s appearance at The Movies followed a showing of his critically heralded film, “The Tao of Steve.”
Logue, 34, plays the lead as Dex, an overweight Lothario convinced he possess the secrets to winning the heart of any woman.
Logue won the special jury prize for outstanding performance at the Sundance Film Festival and the movie has been getting top reviews around the country.
Rolling Stone magazine recently stated if anyone doesn’t already know Logue, they will soon.
The crowd at The Movies knew Donal Logue, whether it was as a high school buddy, a former teacher or one who has followed his career from a theater seat.
Logue didn’t come across as the snobbish actor many often associate with Hollywood success. Logue was charming, intelligent, family-oriented and proud of his roots in the Imperial Valley.
Logue kept his audience intrigued with humorous stories of Hollywood and the steps he’s taken from Harvard University graduate to successful actor.
“It’s odd to grow up here and come back with a film years later,” Logue said.
His success isn’t a surprise to many who know Logue.
“We knew he was going to succeed,” said Chuck Tally, one of Logue’s teachers at Central Union High school in El Centro.
Tally, however, thought Logue’s success would come in a law career, an area of study Logue was pursuing until he got involved in acting at Harvard.
“I like this role for Logue,” Tally said of “The Tao of Steve.”
“It’s a smart role for a smart guy.”
Tally, cited by Logue as an inspiration during the presentation, has seen the movie three times and is expecting to buy the film when it comes out on video.
