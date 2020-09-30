50 years ago — Miss Gloria Maki, Central Union High School senior, had issued a call to Imperial Valley youth to join the Del Cerro Women’s Club in San Diego campaign to replant the burned-out hillsides and fields in San Diego County.
The vegetation loss was caused by recent fires, called the state’s worst.
The women’s club, Miss Maki said, has started a fund to provide seedlings and seeds to be planted as quickly as possible. Between 10,000 and 15,000 Coulter pine seedlings are available in paper pots. These can be obtained for around $300 per acre, or a penny each.
“Let us show the people of San Diego County their neighbors in Imperial County anxious to help them restore their hillsides and fields to their former state of beauty,” she said.
She added although the “Pennies for Pines” campaign may seem small, it is a step toward restoring the forests to their original condition.
40 years ago — Brawley police are investigating a hit-and-run accident reportedly involving a stolen car early this morning which resulted in a fire that caused total damage to one vehicle.
According to police Lt. Dave Holt, a station wagon-type vehicle owned by Jim Hightower at 3:30 a.m. struck a parked car owned by Jesus Avia.
Hightower, Holt said, flagged down an officer at 4:50 a.m. and reported his vehicle stolen.
According to police investigators, Hightower’s vehicle was southbound in the alley west of Brawley Avenue at a high rate of speed and rear-ended the parked vehicle.
The Hightower vehicle, Holt said, slid after the impact and either caught fire or was set on fire. The thief or thieves fled the scene.
20 years ago — Police were called to a report of domestic violence as an El Centro couple became embroiled in what police describe as yet another knockdown, drag-out fight between the two Wednesday evening.
Police have been called to the address often, and have made arrests at the home previously, according to records.
When police arrived Wednesday, they found a locked chain across the lengthy driveway and could hear a woman screaming for help from the distant house, said El Centro police Lt. Paul Longoria.
After cutting the chain, police drove to the house and entered to find a man and a woman struggling with a shotgun. The woman, identified as Hannah Thomas, 42, backed away as officers came in. The man, identified, as John Dougan, 65, stood holding the shotgun for a few tense moments before placing it on the ground, Longoria said. Officers found the shotgun was fully loaded with the safety off.
Police arrested Dougan. Thomas had an injury to her face and an old wound on her leg that was bleeding, Longoria said. As officers tried to take evidentiary photos of Thomas, she pulled her shirt over her face and was uncooperative. Thomas turned away two detectives who tried to take photos of her, Longoria said.
