50 years ago — Two pre-med students were taken to county jail this morning because Justice Court Judge Hugh Keating did not approve of haircuts they got under his orders.
On Wednesday, Ruben Calvillo, 21, and two brothers, Alfonso Josef Martinez, 20, and Eugene Paul Martinez, 18, appeared before Judge Keating on a charge of having walked on the freeway.
The three, who come from the Indio region and are full-time students at the University of Baja California, had come to El Centro to buy a car part. They had not been able to get a ride back and were going on foot when they were stopped and cited by a California Highway Patrolman.
In their first court appearance, Judge Keating said he would dismiss the charges if they got their long hair, mustaches and sideburns trimmed properly. Otherwise they would be fined $62.
The three went to the Centro Barber Shop on Imperial Avenue and put themselves on the hands of barber Paul Hernandez. They then went back to see the judge, who told them the haircuts were not sufficiently close. So they went back to the barber for further trimming and again went to see the judge. He said the hair was still too long.
This morning, Calvillo appeared with a very close trim. It was, he said even closer that the one he got in boot camps when he was in the Marines. Judge Keating approved of that one, and the charge against him was dropped.
The Martinez brothers, however, did not have haircuts that satisfied the judge. Public Defender John Pattie, assigned to the case, told the judge, out of the courtroom, that he wanted to change the brothers’ guilty plea to that of innocent.
The judge thereupon took Pattie off the case and appointed El Centro attorney William Lenhardt, who happened to be passing by. Lenhardt managed to get the pleas changed and an April 14 date was set for trial.
The brothers were taken to county jail when they could not come up with the $62 bail. Barber Hernandez was in court this morning ready to testify, he said, that the haircuts he had given the brothers were up to current community standards.
40 years ago — Bombay Beach got $20,000 in revenue sharing funds from the Board of Supervisors Tuesday to continue its battle with the rising Salton Sea.
But the money was as far as the board would go, despite pleas from Bombay Beach residents for direct county intervention. The board just barely mustered the votes to give the money.
Some supervisors fear that efforts to save the community are doomed to failure in the face of the still-rising sea. And others fear the liability the county could be assuming by trying to help. But the Bombay Beach community is determined to stay where it is and fight the still-rising water.
Joe Feinberg, a director of the Bombay Beach Community Services District, urged the board to provide equipment and manpower to save the community of about 450 people and the battering sea.
He said the dike is on Fifth Street, which is county property. “I don’t see why the county can’t help,” he said. He said 70 percent to 80 percent of the permanent residents of Bombay Beach are retired and on fixed incomes. But they managed to raise $6,000 in the past few weeks to help strengthen the dike.
“We are the only community on the Salton Seas that has done anything to help ourselves. And we will still need help,” he said.
But Supervisor Luis Legaspi said, “Would putting rock out there be an exercise in futility? Is it even possible to save Fifth Street? If not, then maybe we had better start facing reality.”
Public Works Director Pierson said, according to Imperial Irrigation District records, the sea is now at 226.60 feet below sea level, up from 229.00 feet below in April 1976. “If the sea continues to rise, it’s just a matter of time till the dike is crested,” Pierson said.
He added the dike looks like it is in good condition now, but it will need strengthening.
The sea typically rises until May, and then evaporates until October when the rains begin.
Supervisor Tunney Williams said, “We’re talking about a lot of people who have invested a lot of money. We have to do something.”
But Supervisor James Bucher said he did not think the county should do anything because it is not responsible for the sea. “I will not be a party to any action that will increase the county’s liability,” he said.
30 years ago — Fire officials are investigating a Saturday fire that destroyed a travel trailer and damaged a shop of a crop-dusting service, according to a dispatcher for Imperial County Fire Department.
The trailer and repair shop were owned by Frontier Agricultural Service, but the company’s service has not been disrupted due to the fire, said a company spokeswoman who refused to be identified.
The fire started about 5:45 a.m. in the trailer, which was being used as a lunch room for workers, and spread to the shop. No one was in the trailer at the time the fire started, the dispatcher said.
It was extinguished within two hours, she added. Fire officials estimated the property and contents of the building to be $68,500, the dispatcher said. The company, owned by Byron Nelson, is located at 304 W. Weed Road.
20 years ago — In a contest matching two of the Valley’s top pitchers, the Central Union High softball team edged Holtville 1-0 here in 11 innings.
“They’re a good, solid ball club,” said Central head coach Sandy Montalvo. “I expected a good game.”
The tilt featured the stellar arms of the Spartans’ Maria Perez and the Vikings’ Melanie Baker, and the two did not disappoint.
“She (Perez) did a great job of pitching,” said Holtville skipper David Rodgers. “It was who got a hit or not.”
Perez allowed no runs on five hits in 11 innings. She struck out eight and walked two.
“The last six innings, she pitched better than in the first five,” said Montalvo. “I expected it to be a close game.”
Baker allowed just one run on eight hits. She walked four and struck out nine. Both teams’ defenses stepped it up to make plays.
“Today the defense was solid,” said Montalvo. “I was very happy with the play.”
“We had good defense,” added Central third baseman Adela Green. “We had our mental game on. Physically we have the mechanics.”
Neither team had much opportunity to score. In the top of the 10th, that all changed. With one out, the Spartans’ Claudia Maldonado singled. Two batters later, Cami Grundman ripped a liner up the middle that rolled into deep center field. Before the Lauren Huyler could make a play, Maldonado raced around the bases, scoring the only run of the game.
“That was a perfect pitch,” said Grundman. “I wanted to end it right there.”
