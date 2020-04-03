50 years ago — A portion of the Brawley Union High school bandsmen, some accompanied by parents, gathered outside the door of the high school brad room Monday to protest the “forced” resignation of James Morter, band director and instrumental music instructor.
The group sought to make its protest before the BUHS district board of directors, but District Superintendent-Principal Edward F. Van Dam, who spoke to them outside the door, explained no request had been received to place them on the agenda as a “delegation” and that such a request must be made in advance.
During a lengthy session during which Van Dam spoke to the group and answered questions, “politics” and “railroading” were charged.
“You know only one side of the story,” the educator replied. In answer to demands to know for what reasons Morter’s resignation was requested, the superintendent explained he could not “ethically” or “legally” able give them this information.
Morter, in his first year of teaching at BUHS, is a “probationary” teacher, and trustees may refuse to authorize renewal of his contract at the end of the year if, in their opinion, there good reason for doing so. A teacher does not hold tenure until he has been on the staff three years.
Van Dam pointed out the only way reasons for which the decision not to re-employ Morter were made could be publicly disclosed is to hold a public hearing that must be requested by the teacher himself.
Van Dam denied a report circulating that he called Morter Friday and demanded he resign that night or be fired. He said he asked Mrs. Morter what action her husband planned to take and she told him he was resigning.
Despite a persistent demand from several protestors to give Morter “another chance,” Van Dam explained he could not change the evaluation made of the instructor and so could not “in honesty” advise his retention. He said the evaluation had been made over a six-month period.
During the school day, Van Dam had called a session of the band members in which he discussed the matter with them and answered questions. The action was taken after various stories regarding the resignation began circulating on campus and the superintendent was approached by band members. Only a relatively small number of the 42 bandsmen were in the protest group Monday.
Morter said today he had “discussed my situation with the kids,” before the band marched in the California Mid-winter Fair parade at Imperial. He said he had not had the evaluation against him read to him nor had he been given a written copy of it.
When questioned about this Van Dam told this newspaper “ All charges were verbal at this point,” and said they had all been discussed with Morter at various times during the six months. He said that, under the law, a probationary teacher must be given written notification he will not be rehired by March 15.
“We had not done this because we understand he chose to resign rather than ask for an open hearing and so we were going ahead with the action on the resignation at the March 2 board meeting.”
40 years ago — What would happen if an airliner crashed in Heber?
Aside from making a mess of Heber, or any other place it might happen to crash, such an event would put a great strain on the area’s emergency service capabilities.
The El Centro Fire Department would like to know what specific demands on emergency services such an event would have and Battalion Chief Richard Mazzone of the Fire Department told the City Council Wednesday night that the department would like to hold a mutual aid disaster training exercise to find out.
The exercise, Mazzone said, was planned because no one agency in the county is equipped to handle a disaster by itself.
The program the department has in mind is simulated air crash involving 50 to 60 victims. The location for the bogus disaster is still pending, but Mazzone said some of the sites being considered include the county fairgrounds, Imperial Valley College, Bucklin Park and Stark Field.
The drill is planned for sometime this fall. The exercise would include “doctoring people up,” in Mazzone’s words. He said some students from Central Union High School may volunteer to be victims.
30 years ago — Robert Alton Harris, facing the gas chamber for the 1978 murder of two San Diego boys, was also responsible for a 1975 killing in Seeley that a sheriff’s lieutenant called the most “gruesome” homicide he had ever seen.
Harris and his brother, Kenneth, were charged with the murder of James Leslie Wheeler, But Harris pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and charges against his brother were dropped.
Harris was sentenced on Aug. 1, 1975, but was paroled from state prison in January 1978. In July of that year he kidnapped and shot to death two San Diego teenagers before stealing their car to use in a bank robbery.
Lt. Mike Singh, who investigated the 1975 killing in Seeley, said he drafted a letter two weeks ago in which Sheriff Oren Fox urged Gov. George Deukmejian to ensure Harris’ execution. The letter was in response to a request from the San Diego County district attorney, who wanted to know if the Sheriff’s Office agreed Harris should be executed, Singh said.
Singh described Wheeler’s death in detail in the letter. Harris his brother and Wheeler were at a residence at 1780 Rio Vista in Seeley on April 12, 1975, when a dispute erupted.
“They had been drinking a lot,” Singh said. “He started slapping Wheeler around about 9 a.m. They were having slap fights and were still fighting at 9 p.m. It got worse and worse. Finally (Harris) hit (Wheeler) and broke his nose. Then he hit him so hard he fell against the wall and broke his neck.
While he was incapacitated (Harris) pulled chunks of hair with a pair of vice grips and cut hair out with a razor blade resulting in a slow, agonizing death.
“It was gruesome. It was the worst homicide I ever investigated,” Singh said.
20 years ago -- Michael Dawson, 15, and Cristina Fernandez, 18, adjust their headset microphones and go over final script changes minutes before taping “Weekly News Show” in Calexico High’s technology center on a recent Thursday morning.
A few yards away, and an editing bay, 18-year-old Albert Padilla frantically puts together Calexico high sports footage. Sometime in the next half hour he will not only have to be ready to roll the footage, but he will have to take a seat in front of the studio’s three cameras with the wrap-up of the week’s varsity sporting news.
Padilla, Fernandez and Dawson along with a dozen other students are a part of teacher Randall Chaney’s video production class and the machinery behind “Weekly News Show.”
“Kids need an opportunity for creativity and self-expression. Of course we have art classes, but this is a real dynamic one. It makes campus life interesting,” said Chaney, the school technology center coordinator.
Chaney has taught at Calexico High for 22 years. Aside from classroom instruction on the basics of video production, the taping, editing and broadcast of the 10- minute show makes up the bulk of the class.
And it’s the show which keeps the students interested. Fernandez, a senior, has been anchor and reporter on the program since the start of the school year.
“I didn’t even know the class existed until this year. A friend told me to try it. It’s pretty cool interviewing people and reporting,” she said. “I’m naturally a curious person, so I can naturally think about questions to ask people.”
