50 years ago — A quartet of television cowboys, now back in Hollywood or wherever television cowboys go between appearances, learned about real cattle country hospitality over the weekend.
Some 30,000 Valleyites welcomed them as they marched Saturday in the vanguard of the 24th Vigilantes Christmas parade; several hundred attended a quick draw exhibition by Johnny Kight at the Valley Plaza and packed the Imperial Valley Country Club for the Mistletoe Dance where the cowboys were guests.
Kight presented his second exhibition of quick drawing at the dance. Two bands, one rock and one western provided music for the dancers.
The Vigilantes, the official greeters of El Centro and part of the Chamber of Commerce, feted the western stars, Kight, Buck Taylor (Newly O’Brian in “Gunsmoke”), John David Chandler and Ted Jordan, at a luncheon at Fabullous Inn.
40 years ago — The Desert Advisory Committee to the Bureau of Land Management is expected to arrive in the Valley Friday for a two-day visit to survey areas proposed for wilderness preservation.
But the 15-member committee also is expected to get an earful from county and Imperial Valley Association of Government officials who object to the desert plan planning process because they feel it has excluded local participation.
The desert plan has been a sore point with Valley officials since work on the plan was begun under the requirements of the Organic Act of 1976.
The county was further rankled by the BLM appointment of an advisory committee that did not include anyone from the Valley. The committee is made up of conservationists, government representatives and numerous other groups, including a representative from San Diego Gas & Electric Co.
The federal act requires the BLM to report by 1991 on how federal land should be maintained and used.
In April, the BLM released its wilderness inventory for the Valley that designated more than 198,000 acres of Imperial County desert land as possible wilderness area.
That inventory includes 33,000 acres in the Picacho State Recreational Area; 37,000 acres in the far eastern corner of the county; 36,000 acres in the central part of the sand dunes between Highway 78 and Interstate 8 and 21,000 acres north of Highway 78; 11,000 acres near Anza-Borrego State Park; 9,000 acres in the Coyote Mountains; 27,000 acres southwest of Ocotillo; and 25,000 acres in the Palo Verde Mountains.
The land designated as potential wilderness area includes all federal land that is 5,000 acres, is roadless and has other “wilderness characteristics.”
According to David Mari, manager of the BLM El Centro Resource Area, the land must be managed to maintain its wilderness qualities until Congress determines its final designation.
That means proposed development in the areas can be halted. This has created problems for the county because it may cause the routing of a proposed SDG&E transmission corridor through more populated areas to avoid transverse through a wilderness area.
30 years ago — Federal agents today and Thursday seized more than $3 million worth of marijuana and cocaine in Imperial County, and one official called December a “prime time” for marijuana transport because it follows a harvest season.
At least eight people were arrested in six separate incidents scattered across the county.
In the largest seizure, 224 pounds of cocaine was found in two vehicles stopped by U.S. Border Patrol agents Thursday morning on Interstate 8 near Ocotillo. The cocaine has an estimated street value of $2.4 million, patrol spokesman Julian Hernandez said.
The Border Patrol also stopped vehicles transporting a total of 819 pounds of marijuana and the U.S. Customs Service seized an undisclosed amount of the drug this morning at the Calexico port of entry, officials said.
Stanley K. Scott, who heads the federal Drug Enforcement Administration office in Calexico, said the DEA expects drug trafficking to increase in December and reminds other agencies of that.
“The same thing occurs every year,” Scott said. “It could very well relate to the growing season. It is a prime time, especially for marijuana. We also know the price of cocaine is going up.”
Scott said the drugs may have entered the United States through Mexico, although except for the seizure at the Calexico port, the points of entry were not immediately known. The DEA is aware of marijuana being stockpiled in Mexicali, he said.
Scott said all of the vehicles seized Thursday were owned by someone other than the driver, and preliminary investigations revealed all the cocaine and marijuana was being transported to the Los Angeles and San Diego areas by people believed to have been hired for that purpose.
