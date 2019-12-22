50 years ago — A passing motorist might give certain signs little notice.
They are not particularly large, nor do they warn of great dangers just ahead.
In essence, they simply state, “Warning, bomb range.”
These signs might be seen along major highways in the Imperial Valley. There’s actually no danger prevalent along the highways, though.
But back in the desert and mountains, reached by roads graded out of the desert terrain, is something few by-passers see.
At first glance it might not appear to be much. A few towers sticking up out of sand, sage brush and cactus. Several clumsy-appearing vehicles and a few gray pickup trucks with U.S. Navy inscribed on the bumpers are spotted here and there.
But here lies a major program for the Navy and Marine pilots — the pilots who have flown many combat missions in Vietnam and others training for future duty and constant preparedness.
It is one of the tasks of the El Centro Naval Air Facility to operate these target areas. There are four of them in the Valley, scattered in the desert areas north of Plaster City, north of Brawley and in the Chocolate Mountains.
This reporter spent Monday touring one of the target areas and watching three Navy F-4 Phantom Mets zero in on special “drone” tanks.
From 7,000 feet, the flyers, by optical sighting, cut their practice bombs loose. The pinpoint accuracy is phenomenal.
The tour of bomb range about 5 miles north of Plaster City was conducted by Lt. JG David Winters, weapons division officer at NAF, and Chief Petty Officer Clayton Buettner, range chief.
The targets used in this particular area are special “drone” tanks. There are three of them, costing about $70,000 each. However, only one at a time is used in actual bombing practice. The other two serve as stand-by vehicles.
40 years ago — In a surprise move, El Centro City Manager George Parker has selected Covina police Sgt. Hugh Lee Keating Jr. as the city’s police chief.
Parker’s unexpected move came today and is expected to further spark controversy in the Police Department, where directors of the Police Officers Association are threatening legal action against the city over the hiring.
The move came just one day after Parker indicated he might postpone a decision until after the City Council had a chance to meet Keating in light of the threatened legal action.
But today Parker said he made up his mind after talking to the city attorney and Keating.
Now, the city may have a new police chief by mid-January if the City Council goes along with Parker when it considers approving a contract with Keating on Jan. 2.
But that decision may not sit well with the POA, which is threatening to sue over the hiring process.
POA directors contend that the hiring process was invalid because Valley sergeants were excluded from the process.
The POA directors contend there should be a new hiring process.
Today, Sgt. John Jordon said the suit is proceeding because “I feel my rights were violated.”
He and other officers met today with Keating and came away saying “Keating is a very qualified guy and he wants to improve the department. We are going to do everything we can to work with him.”
But he said that in no way changes the suit.
30 years ago — After winning the CIF-San Diego Section Division V championship last season, the Calipatria High basketball team figured to be strong again this season if the void left by the graduation of starting guard Mike Moss and forward Vince Coleman could be filled.
Well, it happened.
So far this season, the Hornets are 8-2 with losses only to Coronado (by one point) and Marin during the Redwood Classic tournament in Boonville. Their record includes two victories over Brawley — including a 70-33 win Thursday night in Brawley — and another against Palo Verde.
How has it happened?
Start with a strong front line anchored by seniors Javier Vega and Benny Sotelo. Against Brawley Thursday, Vega scored 18 points and Sotelo nine. Add good outside shooting in David Oyama, who hit two three-pointers vs. the Wildcats. Then mix in the versatile play of Cesar Romero, who is currently resisting an ankle injury.
But the key ingredient to this winning mixture is the play of Eddie Vega, Raul Navarro and Nate Mata, none of whom has played a full varsity season.
“Really, I didn’t think they’d be ready to contribute too soon, said Hornets coach Wallace Williams.
“But they’ve been able to step right up.”
And in the Hornets’ pressing style of play, depth is the key. Against Brawley, Calipatria forced numerous turnovers from the young Wildcat squad and ran out to an 18-4 first-quarter lead. The Hornets then extended the lead to 42-9 at the half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.