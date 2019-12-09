50 years ago — HOLTVILLE — Renting the city-owned “old First National Bank” building to a religious group might be a violation of the principal of separation of church and state, city attorney William Lehnhardt Monday warned the City Council.
After a short discussion, the councilmen agreed with the attorney and turned down the request of Mrs. Esther Fox to rent the building for church services in Spanish.
Councilman Carroll Marquand commented, “I have thought about this all day. I don’t feel we should do it. If we had a chance to lease the building to earn some money, it would be different.”
He noted that the Chamber of Commerce is using the building now in a Christmas promotion. It is used also by the chamber during the Carrot Carnival and service groups regularly use the building also, he pointed out.
Mrs. Fox wrote that she is head of a Spanish-speaking Assembly of God congregation in Calexico and that her church had branched out to Brawley. She has two members who recently moved to Holtville, she said.
She felt it’s her duty to provide services in Spanish for the members in Holtville. Many Spanish-speaking people do not attend services in regular churches because of the language barrier, she wrote.
40 years ago — Bill Farr came to town Friday to tell a men’s civic organization about the time he spent in the slammer.
Farr didn’t rob a liquor store or beat his wife to deserve his time in prison. Instead Farr spent 46 days in the Los Angeles County Jail for upholding freedom of the press.
The Los Angeles Times reporter, whom his cohorts like the think of as their own martyr gained “pseudo celebrity” as a “journalistic jailbird” after he refused to divulge his sources on a story he did on the Charles Manson murders.
Friday, he appeared at the El Centro Kiwanis Club meeting to talk about his legal battling and to briefly explain the role of the newspaper business in our society, as he sees it.
Farr got in trouble with the legal system after he wrote a story while working for the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner about a celebrity “hit list” that Manson had pieced together.
The information he gathered was verified via two attorneys working on the Manson case, two attorneys he had assured he would never divulge the names of.
When the story was printed, Farr skated by with no problems, though the story did stir considerable controversy. About a year later, however, Farr quit the Herald-Examiner to work for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.
He was then subpoenaed and Judge Charles Older insisted Farr divulge his sources, arguing that Farr no longer worked as a journalist and, thus, should not be considered protected by California’s shield laws that allows protection for reporters and their sources who request anonymity.
After a long series of hearings, in which he denied extracting information from all six of the possible attorneys, Judge Older found Farr guilty on 13 counts of contempt of court.
30 years ago — Nearly all speakers at an Assembly hearing in San Diego Thursday joined Imperial County officials in opposing a proposal to create a binational authority to finance border development projects with revenue bonds.
“The message was firmly delivered and received that this particular piece of legislation is not going anywhere, the way it is now written,” said County Administrative Officer Rich Inman.
Inman, along with Supervisor Jeanne Vogel and Calexico Mayor Victor Legaspi, testified at the hearing.
“There were about 25 presentations, and nearly all were opposed to the bill as it was designed,” Inman said.
Representatives from the city of San Diego, San Diego County and the Greater San Diego Chamber of Commerce all spoke in opposition to the bill, he said.
The draft legislation was authored by Assemblyman Richard Polanco, D-55th District, and the hearing was conducted by the Select Committee on California-Mexico affairs, which Polanco chairs.
Neither Polanco nor his committee consultant could be reached for comment this morning.
Inman said the concerns and objections of the speakers were nearly identical to those raised by the supervisors: that the proposed authority’s powers would be too broad and too vague, the projects it intends to finance are undefined, and the method of repaying the bonds is not mentioned.
In addition, speakers said no work has been done to incorporate Mexican jurisdiction and funding mechanisms, needed because the authority would only have jurisdiction in the United States when most of the improvements are needed on the Mexican side, he said.
